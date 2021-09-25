Where to watch ‘La Brea’ Season 1? Release date, trailer, cast and all about the NBC series

NBC will soon bring an interesting sci-fi thriller series, La Brea, to viewers. Set in Los Angeles, the show is based on the survival of a family who has been torn apart due to a massive sinkhole in the middle of the city.

People who fell down the sinkhole find themselves in a primeval land where they must stick together and determine a way out of the dangerous place. Meanwhile, those who survived the fall try to figure out the reason behind the unfortunate event.

Talking about the series, creator, writer and executive producer David Appelbaum said:

“It’s a big adventure show — a little bit of Lost, a little bit of Land of the Lost. But it’s also a deeply emotional story about this fractured family that’s trying to reunite.”

When and where will 'La Brea' be released?

The first season of La Brea premieres on Tuesday, September 28 at 9.00 pm (ET) and 8.00 pm (CT) on NBC. It will be the lead-in show for the network’s medical series, New Amsterdam Season 4.

Apart from NBC’s local channel, new episodes of La Brea will also be available for Peacock and Hulu subscribers the next day. Plus, viewers can also stream the show on the network’s site.

Cast members of the thriller series, 'La Brea'

La Brea is not just about a family who were separated because of the sinkhole; it is also about several other characters, who play key roles in the thriller series. Here's a look at the cast members:

The family consists of parents Natalie Zea (as Eve Harris) and Eoin Macken (as Gavin Harris) alongside their children Jack Martin (Josh Harris) and Zyra (Izzy Harris).

Other actors starring in La Brea are Jon Seda (Dr. Samuel Velez), Nicholas Gonzalez (Levi Brooks), Lily Santiago (Veronica Castillo), Josh McKenzie (Lucas Hayes), Veronica St. Clair (Riley Valez), Chiké Okonkwo (Ty Coleman), Rohan Mirchandaney (Scott Israni) and Chloe De Los Santos (Lilly Castello).

'La Brea' Season 1 trailer

A massive sinkhole halts traffic in Los Angeles and many individuals fall into it, as shown in the trailer for La Brea.

It focuses on a family that tries to hold on to the mother and brother from going down the sinkhole, but fails. This season will take viewers on an epic adventure that will answer questions like – How will the family reunite? Do the people above the ground know the fallen members are alive?

The official synopsis of the pilot episode reads:

“A massive sinkhole that opens in LA splits the Harris family in two, with Eve and her son sent to a mysterious primeval world. Gavin discovers that the visions that have plagued him for years might hold the key to bringing them home.”

Edited by Sabine Algur