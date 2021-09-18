"Killer Grades" cast: Meet Megan Ashley Brown, Laurie Fortier, and others from Lifetime thriller

Killer Grades is an upcoming thriller that is set to be released on Lifetime soon. The network has made quite a reputation for streaming promising suspense flicks every week, and Killer Grades is one of them.

It is a story about a teenager, Michelle, who gets selected in an academic decathlon team, where the group has been put under immense pressure to achieve good grades. When unexpected incidents begin to happen around them, Michelle unravels a shocking truth.

The official synopsis of Killer Grades reads:

“Proud mom Katherine has just found out that her daughter Michelle has earned a spot on the academic decathlon team! But, when one student’s father dies and another student winds up in the hospital, Katherine starts to wonder if there’s more going on with the team than she knows.”

Megan Ashley Brown plays Michelle in Killer Grades

The Lifetime movie stars Megan Ashley Brown as Michelle. Her character is an intelligent teenage girl who finds keeping up with her grades difficult in her newly joined academic decathlon class. While looking for a way to concentrate on her studies, she seeks help from her teacher, who prescribes drugs.

Brown is famously known for her work in short films like The Deepest Cut (2017) and A Face in the Crowd (2018). She has also appeared in projects such as Party of Five, Animal Kingdom, and The Conjuring 3.

Laurie Fortier as Katherine

In Killer Grades, Laurie Fortier plays Michelle's mother, Katherine. The performance of a proud and concerned mother, portrayed by a 20-year experienced actress, is something to eagerly look forward to in this flick.

Fortier has been a member of the Lifetime network for a long time, as she has appeared in its movies, including Into the Arms of Danger, In Bed with a Killer, Erasing His Dark Past, and My Mom's Darkest Secrets. In 2016, the Killer Grades star won awards for her role in the 2016 feature film, The Red Maple Leaf.

Zack Gold plays the antagonist

As every thriller movie has a villain, Killer Grades’ antagonist is played by Zack Gold. He plays the role of a teacher of the academic decathlon team who is hell-bent on seeing his students get high marks. But his methods are not ethical.

Before Killer Grades, Gold had appeared in several of the same genre movies, like Blood Brothers (2017) and The Unraveling (2015).

Killer Grades will premiere on September 20 at 8 PM (ET) on Lifetime, directed by Jose Montesinos.

