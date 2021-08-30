The Wrong Cheer Captain cast: Who is Alexis Samone? The Voice singer plays Vivica A Fox's daughter Kate in Lifetime thriller

The Wrong Cheer Captain is part of Lifetime's six-film Fear the Cheer programming event. The thriller follows Kate (Alexis Samone) on an epic journey as she kickstarts her own investigation following Emma's (Claire Tablizo) death.

The official synopsis reads:

"Cheering turns deadly with the mysterious death of Emma (Tablizo) and Kate (Samone) begins to suspect that Anna (Sofia Masson), the newly appointed captain of her cheer squad, is responsible. As Kate searches for the truth behind Emma's death, she soon becomes a target for Anna who is out to destroy her life."

Vivica A Fox as Carol in The Wrong Cheer Captain

Fox's role is simple yet integral to The Wrong Cheer Captain. She plays mom to Kate. In an interview with the Daily Mail, she explained how cheerleaders in the film are ready to kill people for captaincy.

Fox further elaborated:

"I played the mom. I played Carol, whose daughter is kind of going through a little bit of a bullying stage with some of the fellow cheerleaders that are wanting to be head of the game by any means necessary."

Alexis Samone as Kate

The Wrong Cheer Captain is Samone's second TV movie. She may be new to the movie business, but she's already enjoying a loyal fan base, which should help the network draw viewers in time for the film's premiere. She was one of the semifinalists on The Voice Season 14.

Speaking with Voyage Dallas, she said:

"What I do differently is I not only sing but I am a poet so a lot of the times, my songs are very wordy and they mean something different depending on my emotions when writing the project."

Jackee Harry as Principal Simpson

Harry plays Principal Simpson in The Wrong Cheer Captain. Speaking about the film and her role in it, she told TV Line how Lifetime "skews" towards these movies and how people find them entertaining.

She explained further:

“These are whodunnits with a cheerleader theme and viewers get addicted. They don’t know how it’s going to turn out and it’s all in the writing.”

The Wrong Cheer Captain also stars Chelsea Gilson, Sofia Masson, and Meredith Thomas in key roles. The Lifetime thriller premieres on August 29 at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). For more information, check local listings.

