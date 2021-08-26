My Daughter's Deadly Date cast: Meet Laurie Fortier, Tu Morrow and others from Lifetime thriller

My Daughter's Deadly Date is yet another thriller from Lifetime that follows Eve (Laurie Fortier), who must leave everything behind to look for her abducted daughter Grace (Tu Morrow).

The official synopsis of My Daughter's Deadly Date reads:

"When her daughter goes missing after the successful opening of her restaurant, mother Eve must take matters into her own hands to find out who abducted her daughter."

Laurie Fortier as Eve on My Daughter's Deadly Date

My Daughter's Deadly Date should be a walk in the park for Fortier given she isn't new to the genre. In a career spanning nearly two decades, she has worked on several projects, of which Unsolved: a True Crime Story is a prominent one. She played real-life cop Donna Kading alongside Josh Duhammel.

Over the years, Fortier has landed several prestigious roles and has had the opportunity to work with some of the industry's finest - Michelle Pfeiffer, Dennis Hopper, and Hugh Laurie - to name a few.

Tu Morrow as Grace

Tu Morrow has been a part of the movie business for quite a few years now. However, primarily, she has established herself as a model. Her Instagram bio says she is part of EMG Models, LA. My Daughter's Deadly Date is her fourth film after Deadly Daughter Switch, Blush, and Like.Share.Follow.

Daniel Grogan as Max

Grogan is no stranger to thrillers. He has been a Lifetime regular for quite some time now, having starred in A Deadly Abduction, My Escort's Best Friend and Dangerous Cheaters.

When not acting, Grogan is an extreme sports enthusiast and avid runner, with an interest in disc golf.

Jesse Kove as Todd

Born into a family of actors, Jesse Kove follows in his father Martin Kove's footsteps. He recently co-starred alongside Joseph Fiennes in the highly anticipated World War II drama On Wings of Eagles (the unofficial sequel to Chariots of Fire).

Jesse also co-produced and co-starred in the acclaimed teen crime drama As Night Comes.

My Daughter's Deadly Date premieres on Lifetime on 26 August 2021, Thursday at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET). Readers without access to Cable TV can subscribe to live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV and Sling TV. For those not living in the United States, using a VPN will help.

My Daughter's Deadly Date is directed by Chris Jaymes and written by Michelle Alexander.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul