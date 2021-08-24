Killer Cheer Mom cast: Meet ex-Bond girl Denise Richards and others from Lifetime thriller

Killer Cheer Mom is part of Lifetime's annual movie event Fear the Cheer. It is one of the six films that focuses on bringing out the dark side of cheerleading. Expect extreme emotions, revenge and oodles of drama as Denise Richards' Amanda tries to make inroads into her new family.

The official synopsis for Killer Cheer Mom reads:

"Moving to a new town with her dad (Thomas Calabro) and stepmom Amanda (Richards), high school junior Riley (Courtney Fulk) decides to try out for the cheer squad despite the stiff competition. With Amanda supporting her, Riley is hopeful she will make it on. But when some cheerleaders are expelled or injured under suspicious circumstances and Riley's chances get better and better, she can't help but wonder if Amanda is doing whatever it takes to get Riley on the squad."

Denise Richards as Amanda in Killer Cheer Mom

Richards may have played a wide range of roles in her nearly three-decade-long career, but what people remember her most for is her portrayal of Dr. Christmas Jones in the Bond film The World is Not Enough. She followed it up with roles in Undercover Brother and Scary Movie 3.

Killer Cheer Mom is different from what she has done before. It allows her to experiment with a genre that blends family and mystery successfully. For some readers, it may come as a surprise, but Richards has been a regular on TV shows and movies.

She is known for her roles in The Bold and the Beautiful, Twisted and reality TV series Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Richards has participated in Dancing With The Stars and made a special appearance on Friends as Ross and Monica Geller's cousin.

Courtney Fulk as Riley

Fulk is fairly new to showbiz. This is the maiden year of her acting career. Killer Cheer Mom aside, she has only ever featured in one other film, Cheating Scandal. Will she match up to Richards' acting prowess given they'll be in several scenes together? Only time will tell.

Thomas Calabro as James

Calabro's James has a crucial role to play in Killer Cheer Mom. On one hand, is a new relationship with Amanda and needs nurturing, on the other is Riley and her future. What will he choose? Readers will have their questions answered soon. Calabro is known for his work in Melrose Place, The Last Ship and The Bay.

Killer Cheer Mom premieres on Lifetime on August 28, 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). The thriller also stars Tia Texada, Holly J. Barrett and Jay Jay Warren in key roles. For more information, check local listings.

