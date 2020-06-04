Edge announced for a new movie with veteran actors, he will play the lead role of a professional thief

Edge and Denise Richards.

As revealed in an exclusive story by Deadline, Edge has been announced to star in a new movie titled 'Money Plane', which will also feature veteran actors such as Dennis Richards and Emmy award-winner Kelsey Grammer.

Quiver Distribution, who secured the rights to distribute the movie in North America, will release the movie on digital platforms on July 10th.

Edge plays the character of Jack Reese, a professional thief who is $40 Million in debt. The plot of the action thriller revolves around Darius Emmanuel Grouch (Grammer) - an underworld kingpin - being willing to forgive Resse's debt on the condition that he commits one last heist. Reese is tasked with the job of robbing a futuristic airborne casino - which also has some of the most dangerous criminals in the world.

The movie has been directed by Andrew Lawrence, who also wrote the script along with Tim Schaaf. The film also stars Thomas Jane, Patrick Lamont Jr, and Katrina Norman.

Berry Meyerowitz, co-president of Quiver, had the following to say while hyping up the movie:

"Money Plane is the perfect thrill ride for all of us cooped up at home, We look forward to bringing to audiences this fun and exciting throwback to the great action movies of the 90's."

Edge actively pursued a career in acting after he was forced to retire from in-ring competition in 2011. The veteran Superstar has appeared in a handful of movies, and TV shows and his acting chops have noticeably helped him improve as a pro wrestling performer in his latest stint with the WWE.

Edge's upcoming Backlash match against Randy Orton

Before Edge's new releases on digital platforms in July, the 11-time WWE champion will lock horns with Randy Orton at the Backlash PPV on June 14th in a contest that has been billed to be the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'.

The WWE has heavily pushed the match to be an in-ring clinic, and while it may be a solid affair, there is a lot of skepticism about it ending up being the greatest wrestling match in professional wrestling history. Even if the match doesn't live up to all the hype, we hope Edge's new movie turns out to be entertaining.