A ripped Conor McGregor recreates iconic scene from James Bond movie

Conor McGregor recreated the famous 'coming out of the water' scene by Daniel Craig's James Bond ahead of his return to the octagon. 'The Notorious' is going up against Dustin Poirier, six years after the two of them met at UFC 178. The bout is set to headline the first UFC 258, the first pay-per-view of the year, that will take place at Etihad Arena in Fight Island, Abu Dhabi.

Conor McGregor recently uploaded a picture of him coming out of the sea in blue trunks, recreating the iconic scene from Casino Royale. The post was captioned, "Double 0 Twelve!" - a combination of James Bond's codename "Double-O Seven" and the name of his whiskey brand, Proper Twelve. If the picture is anything to go by, Conor McGregor certainly looks in the best shape of his life with only a few days left for his much-awaited return.

The iconic scene was all the rage back when the 21st James Bond movie Casino Royale was released. However, Daniel Craig revealed later on that the particular shot was taken totally by accident.

Craig said that he was simply getting out of the shallow waters because he thought the shot was going badly. However, that was recorded and became so iconic that it was used in several posters and promotional events.

Conor McGregor was asked to star in a James Bond movie

Conor McGregor once claimed that he was asked to audition for the role of the antagonist for the 2015 James Bond movie, Spectre. The name of the character was 'Blofeld' and it was played by two-time Academy Award-winning actor, Christoph Waltz.

"They want me to audition for the villain for James Bond. The last villain for James Bond won an Oscar. Your man that used to be in No County for Old Men [Javier Bardem]. He was unbelievable. I’m not that person. You know what I mean? I’m just doing it having a laugh. Don’t start putting in those serious things. But I’ll see how I feel. They were telling me this last week. It’s the wrong time to say it to me when I’m cutting weight. Maybe after the fight when I’m feeling better. We’ll mess about and see what happens. At the end of the day, it’s a seven figure thing. I’ll give it a shot. For seven figures it’s worth a go, isn’t it?" said Conor McGregor [h/t Independent]