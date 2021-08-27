Pom Poms and Payback cast: Meet Emily Killian and others from the Lifetime thriller

Pom Poms and Payback tell the story of a group of cheerleaders who join forces to seek revenge after their boyfriends collectively dump them. Along the way, they realize the problem lies elsewhere.

The official synopsis for Pom Poms and Payback reads:

"When a tight knit group of high school cheerleaders are all betrayed by their boyfriends on Prom Night, they band together to seek revenge, but in a twist of events they discover that the mysterious Coach Evergreen (Emily Killian) might actually be the one behind all of their misfortune."

Emily Killian as Coach Evergreen in Pom Poms and Payback

Nashville native Emily Killian's role in The Chosen helped her set up a career in films. She followed it up with an appearance on Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp. She currently resides in Los Angeles with her dog Berkley.

Killian is also known for her role as Lola in the TV series Behind the Blinds, Filmmaking 101.

Carrie Schroeder as Marcia

Schroeder attended Charles Sturt University, earning her Bachelor's degree in Acting for the Stage and Screen. During her time at university, she played Hero in Much Ado About Nothing, Jessica in Dead White Males, and Shelby in Steel Magnolias.

In the past, she has done a handful of TV movies and shows, of which I Am Frankie, The Valley, and Just What the Doctor Ordered are some of the notable ones.

Shaylaren Hilton as Sharlene

Unlike her co-stars in Pom Poms and Payback, Hilton is new to the movie business. She has only ever done two films - Wisdom Goes Viral and The Wolf Delivers.

Pom Poms and Payback also stars Le'Priesh Roman and Jazlyn Nicolette Sward. The thriller is part of Lifetime's Fear the Cheer programming event, which will see the network release five other movie titles - Killer Cheer Mom, The Wrong Cheer Captain, Cheer For Your Life, Deadly Cheers, and Webcam Cheerleaders.

Pom Poms and Payback will premiere on August 28, Saturday at 10:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). Readers without access to Cable TV can subscribe to live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV and Sling TV. For those outside the United States, using a VPN will help.

