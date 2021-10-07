Where to watch 'Baker's Dozen'? Release date, trailer, and all about the baking competition series 

Who doesn't love desserts? Hulu's new cooking-based competition series, Baker's Dozen is finally here! For the first time, home bakers and seasoned chefs will compete against each other to take home a golden rolling pin and a hefty cash prize.

The fast-paced competition, Baker's Dozen, will be co-hosted by actress Tamera Mowry-Housley and former White House pastry chef Bill Yosses. Each episode of Baker's Dozen will feature 13 ardent bakers. So who will have what it takes to be the next big sweet sensation?

Each episode will have three rounds. The first round will focus on decorating skills, and only the top 5 qualify for round two. Here, contestants head into "The Bake Shop" where they're supposed to create the perfect baker's dozen sweet confections. Finally, in round three, only the top three contestants battle to emerge as the winner of the episode.

When will Baker's Dozen release?

The Hulu exclusive, Baker's Dozen will premiere on October 7th.

Official trailer of Baker's Dozen

Hulu has its plate full with delicious food-based series such as Taste The Nation and upcoming The Next Thing You Eat from David Chang. Baker's Dozen is an interesting addition to their growing cooking show audience.

About Co-Hosts Tamera Mowry-Housley and Bill Yosses

Twitches actress Tamera Mowry-Housley is herself an accomplished home baker.

"Maybe someone is a little more seasoned than you are in a particular field or career, but if your passion is there it doesn’t mean you can never get there," Mowry-Housley said.

Desserts For Dummies author Bill Yosses hopes for viewers to head to their kitchen and take up cooking after watching the show. Being a former White House chef, Bill will be an excellent mentor to the participants.

"I would hope that people love to pick up a whisk and a spatula and bake at home. There are great examples of people who have been very successful in a short time," Bill Yosses said.

Baker's Dozen is executive produced by Sandy Varo Jarrell, Suzanne Rauscher, Justin Rae Barnes and Tara Seiner for Bright Spot Content, an All3Media America company.

Edited by Prem Deshpande