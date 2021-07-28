Paris Hilton trolled over new Netflix cooking show, as fans bring back memories of her lasagna mishap 

Socialite Paris Hilton is trading her party dresses for aprons and tongs. The 40-year-old has bagged herself her own Netflix cooking series titled Cooking With Paris. The show will premiere on August 4. According to a press release, the hotel heiress will be embracing her “very newly domesticated side and (welcome) us into her kitchen while she learns to sauté, sear and zest.”

The show will also be starring several celebrity “sous- chefs” including- Kim Kardashian West, Nikki Glaser, Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Lele Pons, Kathy Hilton and Nicky Hilton. The synopsis of the series mentions that fans will be able to follow along as Paris Hilton “navigates new ingredients, new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances. Paris will take us from the grocery store to the finished table spread — and she might actually learn her way around the kitchen.”

The internet is excited to see the socialite turned DJ take over the kitchen, especially after the infamous lasagna debacle.

Paris Hilton’s cooking mishap

The Simple Life star has had an unfortunate love for cooking since last year. Paris Hilton posted a video on her YouTube channel where she taught her fans how to make her famous lasagna and the internet was surprised to see the socialite’s cooking skills (or the lack thereof).

The video has garnered over 5 million views and went viral for her questionable methods including: putting pasta in cold water, using an excessive amount of salt on meat to the point where her stove is bathed in salt, grating cheese with fingerless gloves and failing to chop the onions and garlic for her lasagna.

People on Twitter went wild when the official trailer for the series was released by Netflix.

Thats gonna one of the craziest, fumniest cooking shows ever — Gabriel Knight (@Gabriel51148461) July 27, 2021

Apparently Netflix has a cooking show with Paris Hilton coming out and I am the target demographic — Tiffany Clarke (@tiffyjean19) July 27, 2021

Paris Hilton with a cooking show?



I'm guessing that every time she pre-heats her oven she'll say... "That's hot™". — Sleepy Uncle Shyfty (@ThaShyftyOne) July 27, 2021

I'll never forgive Netflix for cancelling The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell and then greenlighting Cooking with Paris Hilton. — Scare Glow 🦇 (@Horror_Guy) July 27, 2021

so hype for paris hilton cooking show — Matthew DelGiudice (@MattDelGiudice) July 27, 2021

Paris Hilton cooking show on Netflix? Sign me up. — 🦇 spooky spice 🦇 (@TooMuchWolf) July 28, 2021

paris hilton’s coming out with a cooking show i’m about to enter my housewife julia child era — ✨vodka spice✨ (@5corpiusss) July 27, 2021

PARIS HILTON HAS A COOKING SHOW COMING OUT ON NETFLIX AND YOU DON'T UNDERSTAND I'M OBSESSED WITH THE TRAILER FOR IT — Jake 🕺🏻 (@driskll) July 27, 2021

now that netflix has given paris hilton a cooking show, this video from her youtube is gold. it's the first time she ever cooked on camera and it's so painfully obvious she's never set foot in a kitchen before it, despite what she's trying to convince us: https://t.co/Nv4xgtOoL7 — ▪️ (@sunaihri) July 28, 2021

Why am I so excited for Paris Hilton’s cooking show??????? — shyannamarie🕸 (@the_shyyX) July 27, 2021

Aside from her cooking adventures, the reality TV star will be releasing a 13- part docuseries Paris in Love, which will go behind the scenes and cover her wedding with venture capitalist Carter Reum. Paris Hilton also made news recently after it was rumored that the trend- setter was expecting her first child, but she has not announced her pregnancy as of now.

