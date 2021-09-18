Is Dark Side of the Ring on Hulu?

The latest edition of Dark Side of the Ring, Vice TV's popular series on the lesser-known side of wrestling, returned to television after a break mid-way through season three. The popularity of the episode depicting the controversial Plane Ride From Hell resulted in a surge of demand and curiosity about upcoming episodes.

For viewers looking to watch Dark Side of the Ring, it's available on Hulu.

How to watch Dark Side of the Ring on Hulu?

Hulu + Live TV subscribers can watch all episodes of Dark Side of the Ring. Along with the previous two seasons, the first eight episodes of season three are also available on Hulu + Live TV. Future episodes of season three will also be available the day after the broadcast.

With a traditional Hulu account, however, the latest episodes of Dark Side of the Ring will not be available for next-day streaming, although they will eventually be made available to subscribers. The first half of season three was added to the traditional Hulu accounts on September 15, 2021, a day before they began streaming the second half.

What is the upcoming Dark Side of the Ring episodes about?

There are six episodes left to air for the third season of Dark Side of the Ring.

The next episode will deal with Chris Kanyon and his possibly controversial release from WWE. The dates for their release are as follows:

Sept 23, 2021: The Double Life of Chris Kanyon

Sept 30, 2021: Blood and Wire: Onita's FMW

Oct 7, 2021: Bikers, Bombs, and Bedlam Johnny K9

Oct 14, 2021: The Many Faces of Luna Vachon

Oct 21, 2021: Extreme and Obscene: Rob Black's XPW

Oct 28, 2021: The Steroid Trial

Known for dealing with controversial subjects, the latest edition of Dark Side of the Ring brought forth horrifying accounts of the alleged incidents that took place on the infamous Plane Ride From Hell. With the likes of Ric Flair facing serious accusations, it remains to be seen how wrestling promotions will react.

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell addresses the Ric Flair controversy from Dark Side of the Ring here.

