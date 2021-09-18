"We had armed uniformed officers meet us" -Former WWE Manager recalls Scott Hall being fined after another concerning plane ride incident (Exclusive)

Last night's episode of Dark Side of the Ring sparked a lot of debate online. Following this, WWE Veteran Dutch Mantell shared a separate story regarding another plane ride.

The latest episode from the Vice show pertained to the events that took place on "The Plane Ride from Hell." The flight from London back to the U.S.A entailed a chain of concerning incidents involving many top WWE stars, including Ric Flair, Brock Lesnar, Dustin Rhodes, Curt 'Mr. Perfect' Hennig and Scott Hall.

While Lesnar and Flair were omitted from any penalties, Dustin was charged a hefty fine, and Mr. Perfect was fired soon after.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell recalled Hall being a cause for concern on another flight.

"Savio Vega and Razor Ramon (Scott Hall) is on there. He shaved Savio's eyebrows. Savio got up and looked, then he cut his hair and then they started throwing food. I woke up, and there was a fork sticking in the ceiling and food everywhere. So when we got to London, we had armed uniformed officers meet us and we were [originally] told we had to go to Munich. We had to go through London to Munich on British Airways. [The Officers] told us we weren't going to British Airways because they had kicked us off the flight . . . Finally they booked another airline. We were told that [if] one person [was] out of line, you're fired. I think Razor and Savio got fined a thousand dollars before they even got to London," said Mantell.

The former manager further stated that such incidents were common occurrences back then. Mantell is a witness to many flights where things got out of hand.

WWE released Scott Hall shortly after the infamous Plane Ride from Hell

As per the various accounts of the people present on the flight from London to the U.S.A., Scott Hall was intoxicated for a large portion of the trip and was unresponsive after they landed.

Hall suffered from various personal issues, which raised a concern for the higher-ups in WWE, and he was soon released in 2002. Hall later recovered and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014 (individually) and 2020 (as part of the nWo).

