"He did it for years" - WWE Veteran comments on Ric Flair following latest Dark Side of the Ring episode (Exclusive)

Following Vice's Dark Side of the Ring episode featuring the infamous 'Plane Ride from Hell,' WWE Veteran Dutch Mantell gave his opinion on Ric Flair, deeming his actions "disrespectful."

As per various accounts presented in the episode, Flair's actions on the plane ride were concerning. Jim Ross, who was present on the plane ride, went into detail about the 7-hour flight delay and the 7-hour flight from Europe back to the USA.

Mantell had a lot to say about 'The Nature Boy' on the latest edition of Smack Talk. He commented on some of Ric Flair's inappropriate actions:

"That's disrespectful. I would never do that and I wouldn't want anybody do it to me. To me, it's not funny. To me, it's stupid. To me, it's disrespectful to the people who you're working with. But he did it for years and what surprised me is more people didn't know about it . . . Before I go any further, let me say, Ric Flair wasn't the only one to behave badly, back in those days. There was a lot of guys. I'm not gonna bring any names up now, but they know who they are . . . I have no sympathy at all because this is behaviour that he did over and over and over again," Mantell said.

Check out his thoughts on the incident and similar personal experiences in the video below-

Ric Flair faced online backlash from fans

Fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on Flair after the episode on VICE TV last night. This has sparked a massive debate among fans who have not taken kindly to the 'Plane Ride from Hell' incident.

Apart from fans, CarShield has paused one of its ad campaigns featuring Ric Flair. Tommy Dreamer, who also made controversial statements on the same episode, was suspended by IMPACT Wrestling just hours ago.

