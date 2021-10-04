Where to watch 'The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project'? Release date and all about HGTV's reality show

The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project will premiere on Tuesday, October 5, on HGTV and Discovery+. The series will air six episodes where the duo will meet their clients and listen to their family stories. They will help decide which nostalgic possessions to keep, repurpose or donate.

The married interior designers and dads of two, Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, are ready to give sentimental homes a fresh modern-day twist. They will provide these family homes meaningful and customized renovations.

After helping the clients segregate their possessions, The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project duo will transform these transitional homes in a personalized manner, apt for those living in them. They will help to decide what stays and what goes!

Nate said:

"We believe in telling people's stories through their homes. We help figure out what matters most to them because filling a home with things that have meaning is the most important element of design."

Jeremiah had this to add:

"In the end, we deliver homes that feel exactly like the people who live in them."

'The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project' promises some antique fun

In the first episode of The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project, they go to Queens, New York. The duo will help two sisters, Lauren and Lisa, keep the magic of their heritage home alive following the death of their mother, Florence.

While giving the mid-century property a new outdoor floor plan, a modern color palette, and a whole new contemporary look, they utilize their mother's 1945 Steinway grand piano and antique Italian family heirlooms as centerpieces in the new display.

Jane Latman, president, HGTV, said of The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project:

"We all have stuff we have in our homes that bog us down. Nate and Jeremiah are the friends who come in with their charming personalities and gorgeous design ideas that inspire us to make the changes we need to create a fresh start in a beautifully styled place."

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent got married in May 2014 and recently sold their West Village townhouse for $13.5 million. The stars have not yet revealed where they're moving next.

Also Read

The couple got real personal on the series and shared stories from their own lives and families.

The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment.

Edited by Ravi Iyer