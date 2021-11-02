‘Property Brothers: Forever Home’ — 5 must-haves before applying for HGTV show

Property Brothers: Forever Home is all set to return this Wednesday on HGTV. The renovation series is led by twins Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott, who have been handling the franchise since the beginning.

They help potential homeowners in Los Angeles to renovate houses according to the family’s requirements on the show. As per the Property Brothers’ website, the Scotts are looking for families who “dream of turning their house into their forever home”.

However, individuals need to follow a few guidelines before applying to Property Brothers: Forever Home.

Five requirements for eligible applicants

Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan are all ready to help potential homeowners get their dream house. But the Emmy-winning series has some must-haves that need to be strictly followed for people to become eligible applicants:

1) Whether the homeowner is living in his house in LA for 60 days or 60 years, the property should have the potential to turn into your forever home.

2) An applicant will be eligible only if the person has a design and renovation budget of around $120,000 on the go.

3) The shooting and renovation will begin in January 2022, so the applicant should be prepared for the filming process.

4) One should make arrangements to move out of the house for the renovation period.

5) Property Brothers would require the family to be available for at least eight days of shooting around the renovation period.

About Property Brothers: Forever Home

Fans admire the Property Brothers’ renovation skills and real estate knowledge, so they have been following the show for a long time.

The official synopsis of Property Brothers reads:

“The Property Brothers are determined to help couples find, buy, and transform extreme fixer-uppers into the ultimate forever home, and since it’s hard to see beyond a dated property’s shortcomings, they’re using state-of-the-art CGI to reveal their vision of the future. Can they convince these hesitant homebuyers to take a radical risk? And can they complete their ambitious project on time and on budget?”

Property Brothers, aka the Scotts, are not just real estate agents and licensed contractors. Drew is also a director and producer of television shows and films, while Jonathan is an award-winning illusionist.

Apart from this renovation series, the duo has featured in several HGTV series like Brother Vs. Brother and Property Brothers: Buying and Selling.

Meanwhile, Property Brothers: Forever Home is all set to return with a new season on HGTV on Wednesday, November 3, at 8.00 pm.

