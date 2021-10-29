Where to watch 'Flipping Showdown'? Release date, trailer, and more about renovation series

Flipping Showdown is yet another real estate reality show to be released on HGTV. It will be hosted and led by Flip or Flop Atlanta stars Ken and Anita Corsini.

The couple, who are married in real life, are owners of Red Barn Homes, LLC, a top-rated real estate business in Atlanta.

Flipping Showdown will welcome six contestants, who will be divided into three teams to renovate nine homes. Anita and Ken will invest their own money into this competition series.

The synopsis of Flipping Showdown reads:

“Faced with unexpected expenses, crunched timelines and a long list of judging criteria, the teams will need to put their imaginations and business savvy into overdrive to max out each home’s value.”

When will ‘Flipping Showdown’ be released?

Flipping Showdown is all set to premiere Wednesday, November 17 at 9:00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on HGTV.

Viewers can also watch the real estate series on the HGTV Go app and Discovery+ account. Those who don’t have the HGTV channel can opt for other streaming services such as Philo, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, AT&T TV, fuboTV, and Vidgo.

Trailer of ‘Flipping Showdown’ looks promising

The trailer gives a glimpse of how tough the challenges are going to be for the competitors.

Speaking about the same in the Flipping Showdown trailer, Ken says:

“The stakes are real for them and for us.”

That's because the couple are investing the money that will be required for the renovation challenges.

The contestants are talented, skilled, and have experience in this field. However, they confess in the video that a lot of things can go wrong and the pressure is on.

What to expect from the renovation series?

As Flipping Showdown is a competition series, the winner will take home a cash prize of $100,000 and a Red Barn franchise.

According to Anita, this series is an “ultimate job interview” for renovators and flippers to show their talent to the world and start their own business.

Speaking about what the Flipping Showdown couple expects from the contestants, Ken said:

“We want these competitors to fight hard for the chance to join our successful business, and we need to make sure they have what it takes to be a part of our brand that we worked so hard to build,”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Flipping showdown contenders include Michael and Amy Gomez of Nashville, Tennessee, Colin and Christina Beck of Cincinnati, Ohio, and brothers Cam Griffith and Chris Carter of Pensacola, Florida and Washington, D.C respectively.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee