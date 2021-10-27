Where to watch 'The Challenge: All Stars' Season 2? Release date, trailer and all about reality competition series

The Challenge: All Stars returns with season 2, which promises to be more exciting than the first installment. The show is a legendary series that has been airing since 1998.

The Challenge has given rise to multiple spin-off shows over the years, with each of them having several seasons. The most recent is All Stars, which includes 24 contenders, among whom most have appeared in season 1 and are now trying their luck to win the new season.

The official synopsis of The Challenge: All Stars reads:

“The iconic reality TV franchise kicked off in 1998 and featured cast members from The Real World and Road Rules competing against one another, and now some of the most iconic and fiercest stars to ever appear are back in action.”

The Challenge: All Stars Season 2 release date

The Challenge @ChallengeMTV Twenty-four of the strongest and fiercest All Stars are returning for their chance to win $500,000. 💰See who takes home the prize when #TheChallengeAllStars2 premieres THURS NOV 11TH on @paramountplus . 📺 Twenty-four of the strongest and fiercest All Stars are returning for their chance to win $500,000. 💰See who takes home the prize when #TheChallengeAllStars2 premieres THURS NOV 11TH on @paramountplus. 📺 https://t.co/EG7lYNc127

The Challenge: All Stars is a Paramount+ original and it also airs on MTV. The latest season will premiere Thursday, November 11, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Those who don’t have Paramount+ can subscribe to the channel through several streaming services, such as fuboTV, Hulu Live, YouTube TV and DIRECTV Stream. The first season’s episodes are also available on the network’s site.

Trailer of The Challenge: All Stars Season 2

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the second season of The Challenge: All Stars since the trailer was released. It features a new roster of contenders who are all set to deliver action-packed performances.

The show is going to be filled with determination, passion and grit. According to the clip, the competition has been made tougher than last season. It features contestant Jodi Weatherton confessing that he has participated in the second season to make his kids proud, while Darrell Taylor admits that he is “back for redemption.”

Another contender, Nehemiah Clark, said:

"Season 2 will be the best Challenge they ever had.”

What to expect from the competition series?

Hosted by TJ Lavin, The Challenge: All Stars Season 2 consists of three executive producers, Mark Long, Julie Pizzi and Justin Booth.

According to Pizzi, the show is not just a competition series. She said:

“It is also a drama series, it’s a docuseries. There are certain people who really are just all about the game and mostly play the game. They might be incredibly strategic and really good at it, we also ask them to give of themselves and share their experiences and sort of, participate on a larger level. If we have some people that are mostly just really game players, we really do look for people who bring more to the table.”

The Challenge: All Stars Season 2 welcomes 24 contenders, including Darrell Taylor, Ayanna Mackins, Tyler Duckworth, Tina Barta, Derrick Kosinski, Jonna Mannion, Laterrian Wallace, Nehemiah Clark, Katie Doyle, Kendal Darnell, Teck Holmes, Brad Fiorenza, Jodi Weatherton, Cohutta Grindstaff and Ryan Kehoe.

They will go through tough tasks and challenges, from house votes to Lifesaver rounds, to win the upcoming competition series. The winner will take home a whopping prize amount of $500,000.

Edited by Danyal Arabi