5 quick design tips from 'Property Brothers’

Property Brothers has been entertaining HGTV viewers for a long time. Their real estate knowledge and renovation results have always impressed fans.

Twins Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott host and lead Property Brothers. Their job is to help home buyers to find their forever homes.

The official synopsis of Property Brothers reads:

“The Property Brothers are determined to help couples find, buy and transform extreme fixer-uppers into the ultimate forever home, and since it's hard to see beyond a dated property's shortcomings, they're using state-of-the-art CGI to reveal their vision of the future. Can they convince these hesitant homebuyers to take a radical risk? And can they complete their ambitious project on time and on budget?”

Five quick designs from Property Brothers

1) A little paint can freshen up the look

Paint plays a major role in renovating a space. A bit of color adds a new look and freshens up the appearance of a room. If you are working with limited space, the Property Brothers advise using a lighter shade.

Drew said:

"Use a lighter color palette and light fixtures that will brighten the space.”

2) Get furniture according to the size of the room

When shopping for furniture, especially a sofa, go for something that fits the space. According to Jonathan, people often forget to take measurements before buying a couch and end up getting a larger size.

Also, use your space to make it your own by hanging paintings, maps or anything else that defines you.

3) Install counters, but not just for you

An extremely useful design tip from Property Brothers is that one should install counters in the kitchen that everyone can use. Every family has members of different heights, so do not just get counters according to your height.

Also, if the kitchen has Quartz countertops, it looks classy. While giving the tips, Jonathan said:

“We love quartz countertops because they look like natural stone but are so much easier.”

4) Mirrors need strategic placing

One of the trending house decorations is a mirror in different shapes, sizes and designs. But don't just hang them anywhere. Jonathan says placing mirrors strategically can reflect sunlight and make your room look bigger.

5) Remember shelves when designing a bathroom

Property Brothers’ Drew gives excellent tips that people often forget. You can design shelves while your bathroom is in the making. Storage units, cabinets and shelves should be installed during construction. One can also build in open shelving, says Drew.

Drew and Jonathan Scott from Property Brothers

Drew is a seasoned real estate agent who finds potential homebuyers and helps them buy their dream house. When he is not renovating houses, Drew turns director and producer for television shows and films.

Jonathan is a licensed contractor and an award-winning illusionist.

Apart from Property Brothers, the Scotts have appeared in several HGTV shows like Brother Vs. Brother and Property Brothers - Buying and Selling.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

HGTV is known for its real estate reality shows. If you like Property Brothers, then you can also try watching Houses with History, The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project, Outgrown and Flipping Showdown.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee