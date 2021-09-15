Who are 'Outgrown' Season 1 hosts? Meet Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell

The “Boise Boys” are back with another HGTV show, Outgrown season 1.

Hosts and best friends Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell are bringing a show where they will give ordinary houses a spectacular makeover.

Similar to their previous show Boise Boys, the duo will meet families and understand their vision for the upcoming series.

The official synopsis of Outgrown reads:

“Every family goes through changes, and Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson renovate homes for those who are growing up, busting out and changing in every way imaginable. When these guys are finished, each home is as unique as the people who live there.”

Before inviting them into your house, check out who Clint and Luke are off-camera.

Who is Clint Robertson from Outgrown?

Clint is one of the hosts of Outgrown. Although he has worked mainly as a real estate broker, he was also a licensed attorney, CPA, mediator, negotiator, contractor, and serial entrepreneur. Clint was even one of the finalists on NBC’s The Apprentice.

After moving to Boise (Idaho), the father of three kids partnered up with his best friend Luke Caldwell and brought his construction skills to the show, Boise Boys. He will now be doing the same in the upcoming season of Outgrown.

Who is Luke Caldwell?

While Clint comes with a background in the housing business, Luke Caldwell’s previous profession was entirely different. The co-host of Outgrown was a professional musician who used to go on tours and perform.

After having two kids with his wife Miranda, the couple later adopted four children. So, the only experience Luke brings to Outgrown is knowing what a family with kids would want in a house.

Back in 2015, he and Clint started their company, Timber and Love. Speaking about the brand name, Luke said:

“We decided on the business name Timber and Love for our company because we love to incorporate timber in every project and try our best to put in a lot of love!”

When and where to watch Outgrown season 1?

Produced by High Noon Productions, LLC, the upcoming show Outgrown is set to premiere on HGTV on Saturday, September 18 at 8 PM (ET) and 7 PM (CT). The following episodes will be aired every Saturday.

Viewers can also watch Outgrown on the HGTV Go app and Discovery+ account. The episodes of Outgrown will be available on other streaming services such as Philo, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, AT&T TV, fuboTV, and Vidgo.

