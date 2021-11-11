What is Kendra Wilkinson’s net worth? All about ‘Kendra Sells Hollywood’ star’s fortune

Kendra Wilkinson is set to launch her real estate show, Kendra Sells Hollywood, on Discovery Plus. For the first time, the reality TV star will be wearing her real estate agent cap on camera.

Kendra Wilkinson will embark on this new journey with successful real estate LA firm Douglas Elliman. Prior to this project, the Kendra Sells Hollywood star appeared on multiple reality shows.

From hosting TV shows to being a former Playboy mansion resident, Kendra Wilkinson has earned her way toward a successful career. With her hard work, she has an estimated net worth of $6 million.

Inside Kendra Wilkinson’s fortune

Born in San Diego, California, Kendra Wilkinson went straight into modeling after her graduation. In 2004, she attended Hugh Hefner’s 78th birthday party covered in just body paint. The playboy didn’t waste time asking her to be his girlfriend and join his infamous Playboy Mansion. Although she accepted the offer, Kendra Wilkinson later admitted that she wasn’t aware about the place at the time.

Till 2009, she gained immense popularity as one of the main girlfriend’s of Hefner and was majorly featured in The Girls Next Door. Five years later, she left the mansion when Kendra Wilkinson met her now ex-husband and footballer Hank Baskett.

Thanks to the popularity she gained via Hefner’s gig, E! didn’t let her leave the network. She was then offered her own show called Kendra, which was about her life experience from her marriage to being a new parent. The show turned out to be successful, making Kendra Wilkinson millions.

Kendra Wilkinson has also appeared on Dancing with the Stars, followed by yet another E! reality show, Kendra on Top. As per reports, her estimated salary for reality shows was $2 million.

About ‘Kendra Sells Hollywood’

According to HGTV, Kendra Wilkinson has no prior experience in the real estate industry. She secured her license by studying for it for over a year.

The official synopsis of Kendra Sells Hollywood reads:

“Kendra Wilkinson embarks on a new career in real estate with only eight weeks to land a spot on one of the most prestigious property firms in the world. She must rise above her old party-girl past to prove she's got what it takes to sell Hollywood.”

Kendra Wilkinson, is all set to step out of her comfort zone and sell Beverly Hills mansions and Venice Beach Bungalows to elite homebuyers in this six-part docuseries.

Kendra Sells Hollywood will premiere on Wednesday, November 17, on Discovery+ and a special series preview will air on HGTV the same day at 10:30 PM (ET).

Edited by Danyal Arabi