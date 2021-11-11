What is Natti Natasha's net worth? All about the Dominican singer ahead of 'Everybody Loves Natti' premiere

Natti Natasha (Natalia Alexandra Gutiérrez Batista) is a Dominican singer and songwriter who has 34 million followers on Instagram. She is known for her work in Reggaeton, Bachata, and Latin music styles that led her to a successful career and a net worth of a million dollars.

Natti Natasha will soon appear in a documentary series Everybody Loves Natti. It will take her fans on a journey of every aspect of her life. From her career to her personal life, the reality series will capture every moment.

Apparently, Natti Natasha is doing this docu-series so that people get to know the real her. This article will give readers a closer look at her net worth, career, and personal life.

Natti Natasha’s career and personal life

The popstar’s singing talent was discovered by her parents when Natti Natasha used to sing in her church choir. They enrolled the then 8-year-old Natasha at the School of Fine Arts in Santiago, Dominican Republic.

Career

In her teens, Natti Natasha joined a band called D’Style that later disbanded. Luckily, Don Omar of Orfanato Music Group discovered Natti Natasha’s talent and in 2011, the two recorded a single, Dutty Love. This song launched her career in the music world as it turned out to be the biggest hit of 2012. In fact, she was even nominated for a Latin Grammy award for the track.

Natti Natasha has also appeared as a guest on multiple television shows and has featured on several magazine covers. She has also been named as “the most-watched female artist on YouTube” in the year of 2019. All credits go to her hard work and talent that put her estimated net worth today as reportedly over $1 million.

Personal Life

Natti Natasha is engaged to her long-time manager Raphy Pina, who owns Pina Records that backed Natasha’s debut album Iluminatti. They announced their engagement in February this year after revealing to her fans that she was pregnant with their first child.

In May, Natti Natasha gave birth to a beautiful daughter, Vida Isabelle Pina Gutiérrez.

About 'Everybody Loves Natti’

Everybody Loves Natti will be a six episode series that will feature Natti Natasha and her life journey of becoming a successful pop star and a mother.

The official synopsis of Everybody Loves Natti reads:

“An intimate look at the Reggaeton superstar, Natti Natasha, as she opens up about family, relationships, and what it takes to stay on top of the explosive Latinx music scene, all while navigating new friendships and a new city.”

In the first episode titled The Real Natti Natasha, the star will be seen adjusting in Miami after spending her whole life in the Dominican Republic.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Everybody Loves Natti will premiere Friday, November 19, on Amazon Prime Video.

Edited by Atul S