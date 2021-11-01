Who is the richest on 'Storage Wars'? Inside stars' rumored net worth figures

Storage Wars is a hit A&E reality show set to soon return with a brand new season. It is filled with a lot of drama with a lineup of entertaining cast members.

Set in California, Storage Wars is about bidding, buying, and selling the contents of storage units. Valuable items are put up for auction due to back rent, and a group of people gets five minutes to check out the items in the lockers before the bidding begins.

Auctioneers and buyers associated with Storage Wars have gained immense popularity through the show that helped their net worth.

'Storage Wars’ stars' rumored net worth explored

1) Barry Weiss

After recovering from a horrific bike accident (2019), Storage Wars star Barry Weiss returned to the show. He is popularly known as the “collector” in the reality series.

Since the age of 15, Weiss has been collecting antiques. However, he earned more money from working in the produce business. With an incredible car collection and charismatic personality, Weiss is one of the fan-favorite cast members of Storage Wars. His estimated net worth is $10 million, making him the wealthiest star on the TV reality series.

2) Darrell Sheets

“This is the WOW factor” — this is the famous catchphrase of Darrell Sheets. Known as the “gambler” on Storage Wars, he has been taking high bidding risks since the beginning of the series.

With his cutthroat attitude and quality of sniffing out winners, Sheets hopes to pass on his skills and lifestyle to his son. He, who owns rare Pablo Picasso sketches and a massive collection of unique comics, charges $30,000 per episode of Storage Wars. His calculated net worth is $4 million.

3) Rene and Casey Nezhoda

Rene and Casey Nezhoda, who turned to the leading buyers from recurring cast members on Storage Wars, are famously known as “The Bargain Hunters.” The married couple’s thriftiness and impressive bidding methods have helped the duo open their own Bargain Hunters Thrift Store in San Diego, California.

They also have a YouTube channel dedicated to their profession. As their brand includes both their names, their net worth might be equally divided. The Nezhodas are reportedly worth $1.5 million each.

4) Brandi Passante

Brandi Passante is yet another cast member who is returning to Storage Wars Season 14. She and her ex-boyfriend Jarrod Schulz (a Storage Wars member) have their show, Brandi and Jarrod: Married to the Job. But the duo rose to fame with the A&E reality series. While Passante’s rumored net worth is $2 million, Schulz is worth $2 million as well.

In addition to the cast mentioned above, Storage Wars also stars Dan and Laura Dotson (who have an estimated net worth of $4.5 million each), Kenny Crossley ($1 million) and IVY Calvin ($1.5 million).

About 'Storage Wars’ Season 14

A few days ago, A&E dropped a trailer for the fourteenth season of Storage Wars, which features the reality series’ buyers and auctioneers in a bidding war.

The synopsis of the new season reads:

“Viewers will join the thrill of the hunt at the fast-paced auctions for a look into the exhilarating, high-stakes world of storage auctions. Buyers go to the storage facilities, willing to risk it all, to bid on the contents of lockers and, if they’re lucky, find treasure, not just trash!”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Storage Wars Season 14 will premiere Tuesday, November 2, at 9.00 PM (ET) on A&E. Viewers can opt for other live streaming services on-demand or can watch on the network's website as well.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar