‘Writing Around the Christmas Tree’ cast list: Krystal Joy Brown and others in Lifetime’s holiday drama

Lifetime’s movie marathon comes to an end with Writing Around the Christmas Tree. The network’s holiday event “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” will release the flick on Christmas Day.

Writing Around the Christmas Tree is a rom-com drama about romance novelist Mikaela who has to submit a draft soon. She visits a Christmas writers’ retreat at a bed and breakfast venue, run by her father, to draw inspiration for her next book.

It is the same place where her mother used to write. As Mikaela struggles to find a story, she meets a handsome writer named Levi who questions her romance writing skills, when she hasn’t experienced the feeling herself yet.

The official synopsis of Writing Around the Christmas Tree reads:

“When successful novelist Mikaela Leighton decides to revive her deceased mother's annual holiday writer's retreat at her father's snowy chalet in an attempt to cure her writer's block, she soon meets handsome yet opinionated non-fiction writer Levi, and soon a romance ignites between them.”

On that note, let’s have a look at the cast list for the upcoming Lifetime flick.

Meet the cast members

1) Krystal Joy Brown plays Mikaela

Krystal Joy Brown has a pool of talents, including being a popular Broadway artist, television and film actress, mental health activist, songwriter, novelist, screenwriter and a philanthropist. She is known for The Equalizer, Final Space, One Royal Holiday, Psycho Stripper, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Castle.

In Lifetime’s upcoming holiday movie, Brown plays the lead role of Mikaela Leighton, a successful novelist.

2) Curtis Hamilton as Levi

Curtis Hamilton is well-known for playing Aric in the TV series, Insecure. He has also appeared in several TV movies and short films, including In Broad Daylight, Boomie, Death to Cupid, The Missed Call and Awesome.

Going by his Instagram profile, he mentioned that his name is also known as “BOOFA” and that he lost his mother this October.

In Writing Around the Christmas Tree, Hamilton will portray the lead role of Levi McGuire.

3) James Black as Irving

Before finding his passion for acting, James Black was a professional football player who played for the Cleveland Browns and The Ottawa Rough Riders. He has appeared in several projects, including Soldier, Godzilla, Detention, Out of Sight, The Family Business, All American, Days of Our Lives, Anger Management and Desperate Housewives.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Writing Around the Christmas Tree also stars Meg Steedle (Olive Olsen), Dawnn Lewis (Sharon Samuels), Gavyn Michaels (Keifer), Samantha Quan (Gigi), Max Emerson (Mitchell) and Rene Ashton (Tracy).

When will ‘Writing Around the Christmas Tree’ air?

The upcoming Lifetime drama is all set to premiere on Lifetime at 8:00 p.m. ET on December 25, Saturday.

Writing Around the Christmas Tree’s executive producer is Vanessa Shapiro, with Jake Helgren as the director. The Christmas movie is backed by The Ninth House and Nicely Entertainment.

