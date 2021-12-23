‘Rebuilding a Dream Christmas’ cast list: Meggan Kaiser and others star in Lifetime’s holiday movie

Rebuilding a Dream Christmas is yet another holiday film that is part of the Lifetime network event, It’s A Wonderful Lifetime.

The flick is all about the Christmas spirit and love. According to the official synopsis, a successful realtor Abbey returns to her hometown to renovate her grandmother’s Victorian house that she inherited.

Abbey hired a handsome-looking single dad, Josh, to help her repair the old property. While the house takes her down memory lane, it also brings her closer to Josh and his six-year-old son Noah. Will she find her calling? Only time will tell.

The title of Rebuilding a Dream Christmas has been changed twice. At first, it was Christmas Comes Home and was later named My Christmas Wish.

Meet the cast members of Rebuilding a Dream Christmas

1) Meggan Kaiser

Meggan Kaiser is an author, travel host and actress who is new to cinema. The Georgia native has ten projects to her credit, including Farm to Fork to Love, Tosh.0, Mermaid Down and Deadly Sins.

One of her published books is titled "Everywhere for Nothing: Free Travel for the Modern Nomad." Going by the title and her Instagram profile, Kaiser is adventurous and loves to travel with her partner Josh. She plays real estate broker Abby in Lifetime’s Rebuilding a Dream Christmas.

2) Zane Stephens

Born in Atlanta, Zane Stephens decided to become an actor when he was in high school. After graduation, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue his dreams.

Stephens has appeared in multiple projects, including Nina Dobrev’s The Vampire Diaries, The Resident, The Internship, The Run Saga: Breathe and MacGyver. His upcoming movies include The Skeleton’s Compass and The Ageless.

The actor has also directed and produced a few short films. As for his personal life, he is married and has two sons. Stephens portrays single dad Josh’s character in Rebuilding a Dream Christmas.

3) Bryson JonSteele

Bryson JonSteele is a child actor from Florida who started his career as a model for The Walt Disney Company. He has walked the ramp for several popular brands for kids wear.

JonSteele plays six-year-old Noah in Rebuilding a Dream Christmas. He has also appeared in The Christmas Thief, Those Who Walk Away, Egghead & Twinkie, Dark Echoes, One Last Time and made a small appearance in The Conjuring 3.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Rebuilding a Dream Christmas also stars Maxie McClintock (Ellen), Teance Blackburn (Joyce), Patty Lambert (Janet), Jimbo Barnett (Mr. Ackerman), Jon W. Sparks (Nick) and Ashton Leigh (Karen).

When will ‘Rebuilding a Dream Christmas’ air?

Rebuilding a Dream Christmas will air on December 23, Thursday, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Lifetime.

It is helmed by Sandra L. Martin and is produced by American Cinema Inspires. The script’s credit goes to Amy Bircher, D.F.W. Buckingham and Robert Tiffe with George Shamieh as an executive producer.

