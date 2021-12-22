It Takes a Christmas Village cast list: Brooke Nevin and others in Lifetime’s holiday film

Lifetime brings yet another holiday film, It Takes a Christmas Village, this week. It is part of the network’s ongoing TV movie event, It’s A Wonderful Lifetime.

It Takes a Christmas Village is about the holiday spirit, love and compassion. Mayor Alex Foster plans to organize a Christmas market in the town and wants to hold it at Darcy Hawkins’ family’s historic mill.

However, there is one problem. Hawkins is reclusive and convincing him to give away his property for an event might require more than a request. Plus, the historic mill is part of his family feud.

The official synopsis of It Takes a Christmas Village reads:

“When road construction threatens to close the town's shops, the mayor offers a Christmas market to boost sales but she'll have to convince reclusive Darcy to host it at his family's mill, re-igniting old feuds while also sparking romance.”

On that note, here’s a look at the cast list of the Lifetime drama.

Meet the cast members of It Takes a Christmas Village

1) Brooke Nevin as Alexandra Foster

Brooke Nevin is an actress, writer and produce, who will play Mayor Alexandra “Alex” Foster’s role in It Takes a Christmas Village.

The Toronto-born actress is known for her work in Call Me Fitz, I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, The Comebacks and Archie’s Final Project. She has appeared in multiple TV series, including Magnum P.I., Carter, Supernatural, Scorpion, Quantum Break, Cracked and Breakout Kings.

Nevin has directed a few, including Her Deadly Boyfriend, Deadly Sugar Daddy and Wedding Cake Dreams.

2) Corey Sevier plays Darcy Hawkins

Corey Sevier has been in front of the camera since the age of six months. After doing multiple commercials, he got his first acting job in Family Pictures, a mini-series on ABC, at the age of seven.

He has won awards for his 2011 flick 5th & Alameda and a 2016 short film, Haley. Some of his TV credits include Cedar Cove, Mistresses, Supernatural, The Best Years, Instant Star, North Shore, Black Sash and Wild Card.

In It Takes a Christmas Village, Sevier plays the role of Darcy Hawkins and has also directed the flick.

3) Alli Chung as Gina

Alli Chung, who will portray Gina’s character in the upcoming Lifetime movie, is an actress and producer by profession. She is known for UnReal (as Skye), Coroner (Detective Taylor Kim), The Hardy Boys (as Jesse Hooper), The Bold Type, A Perfect Plan, The Expanse and Lost Girl.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, It Takes a Christmas Village also stars Arlene Duncan (Jo), Lynne Griffin (Mary Hawkins), Ron Lea (Art Foster), James Kall (Frank) and Fuad Ahmed (Brent).

When will It Takes a Christmas Village air?

It Takes a Christmas Village will air on Lifetime on Wednesday, December 22, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Produced by Vortex Media, the movie is written by Kate Pragnell and helmed by Sevier. Bill Marks and Justin Rebelo are the executive producers of the Lifetime drama.

