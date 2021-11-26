'Magnum P.I.' preview: 'A Fire in the Ashes' and secrets in the open?

Magnum P.I. is a reboot of the hugely popular TV show from 1980s going by the same name. The popularity of the original Magnum P.I. was a good indication that the reboot would gain enough attention from fans and critics, and it has not disappointed.

With four seasons under its belt, the series is going strong and has fans eagerly waiting for another episode. Sadly, viewers of the show will have to wait longer this time due to a break for Thanksgiving. The previous episode of Magnum P.I., titled A New Lease on Death, already had hearts pumping with its dynamic plotline and rush-of-adrenaline action. It was aired on November 19, before the show went on a break.

In what can be considered good news, episodes right after the breaks are generally more intense, and the same can be expected from Magnum P.I.'s eighth episode of the fourth season.

'Magnum P.I.' Season 4 Episode 7 recap: Shock for major characters

The previous episode which aired on November 19 was a heart-pumping one. The episode was called A New Lease on Death and dealt with the death of someone viewers knew well.

The episode began with Rick Wright (Zachary Knighton) and Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) meeting, with the former avoiding meeting anyone for a couple of days. Upon persuassion from Magnum, Rick revealed that Robbie might have killed a federal agent. Magnum promises to investigate this.

The main case of the day sees Kumu Tuileta (Amy Hill) go undercover to an elderly retirement committee and try to uncover information regarding an older man being drugged by his girlfriend, who is attempting to steal his wealth.

The end of this episode of Magnum P.I. sees Robbie and Rick argue as Rick tells Robbie that he knows about the murder. Still, Rick arranges for Robbie to leave discreetly and escape the feds. Things don't at all go according to plan as the car which Robbie gets in explodes.

What to expect from the new episode of 'Magnum P.I.'

A Fire in the Ashes will resume the series in three weeks, and given how the previous episode ended, it will be no surprise to see the show start from a high-tension point.

With Robbie dead, it is probable that Rick will now try to find whoever is behind the murder. There is also some mystery regarding Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks), as is evident from the build-up that has been in motion for the last few episodes. The official synopsis from NBC for Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 8 reads:

"Magnum starts following Higgins to discover what she’s been hiding, as she’s secretly assigned to infiltrate a group threatening to take down MI-6. Also, Rick struggles after an explosion takes the life of someone important to him".

The next episode hints at Magnum trying to get Higgins' secret and Rick struggling emotionally after the death of Robbie, which may set him on a path of revenge as soon as he discovers the person behind it.

Magnum P.I. will be back on 3 December 2021.

Edited by Siddharth Satish