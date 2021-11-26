'The Blacklist' preview: Complex episode ahead of Thanksgiving break

The Blacklist has been a roller-coaster ride for nine seasons. It is a brilliantly written series that never fails to surprise. The fifth episode of the ninth season, being the latest one, is packed with thrills and drama. Naturally, expectations from the following episode are sky-high.

Sadly, this week, audiences aren't getting a new episode of The Blacklist as the show goes into Thanksgiving break like most US television shows. The next episode is scheduled to be released on December 9, 2021, after a gap of three weeks.

'The Blacklist' recap: Where does Red stand?

The show follows the complicated story of Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader). He is a former navy officer turned criminal who gathered intelligence on criminals for 20 years. Red approached the FBI in an attempt to trade information for immunity. His motives, to this day, remain shady.

The last episode was titled "Benjamin T. Okara." It saw Red work on the mysterious case where a man died, possibly due to a weapon that shoots high-power energy waves to disable the human body.

By the end of the episode, it turns out Okara, the criminal, was trying to kill the engineers who developed the weapon. Okara was revealed to have destroyed the weapon and killed himself. His motive was forever to cease the manufacturing of such a deadly weapon.

The executive producer of The Blacklist, John Eisendrath, told the press that the season would consist of numerous flashbacks that will explore the conflict between Red and Dembe (Hisham Taufeeq). The next episode may shed some light on their contentious relationship.

What to expect from the upcoming episode

The upcoming episode is titled "Dr. Roberta Sand, P HD." It will be released on December 9. The official synopsis released by NBC reads:

"The Task Force investigates a therapist who may be the key to the resurgence of an organized crime family. Red investigates his own."

Apart from the official synopsis, little is known about the mysteries the upcoming episode holds. It is evident that an organized crime family is involved this time; we don't know which one yet. It could be one of the families previously referred to in the show.

It has already been teased that season 9 of The Blacklist will dive deeper into Red's past and this episode may begin the journey. Moreover, audiences have seen Red conducting a standalone investigation, which may be essential to the plot. There should be greater clarity on the mysterious motives of Red as the season progresses.

