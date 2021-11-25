When is 'Grey's Anatomy' returning? What to expect after the break? 

Like many other shows this week, Grey's Anatomy is on a break owing to the celebrations of Thanksgiving Day. Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 7 is delayed due to this.

The upcoming episode is titled "Today was a Fairytale" and is expected to pick up the tale from right after the Thanksgiving special episode, "Everyday is Holiday (with you)." The previous episode was indeed special, as it finally had Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) and Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) get involved romantically.

The next episode, which skips some time before it airs, will be released on December 9, 2021, possibly the second last episode for the year. It will perhaps show the new dynamics of Nick and Meredith's relationship.

'Grey's Anatomy' recap: What happened in the Thanksgiving special

The previous episode of Grey's Anatomy before it went on a break was an early Thanksgiving episode. It saw Meredith's plan to celebrate Thanksgiving with her kids not work out due to flight cancelations in constantly worsening weather.

In a previous scene, she had already refused Nick on his offer to come up to his cabin. However, in a long phone call with him, he appears at her doorstep to celebrate Thanksgiving together. Of course, they hooked up, and something teased for quite some time previously came to fruition.

Members of the medical team like Bailey (Chandra Wilson) have their regular cases and treat Thanksgiving like any other day. However, in a very heart-warming moment near the end of the episode, they sit at the hospital's cafeteria and discuss what they are thankful for.

What to expect in the upcoming episode of 'Grey's Anatomy'

Very little is known about what is upcoming in the next episode. The title "Today was a Fairytale" suggests a happy or miraculous episode, something with positivity. So it can be expected that the episode brings something positive to the table.

Since Meredith and Nick have already been shown to get together, their relationship may go towards a more meaningful one. No official synopsis has been released yet, so the details of any cases that the team or Dr. Grey will encounter are still unknown. The only hint is the promo for the upcoming episode.

The show's fans have to wait till December 9 to get to know what will happen. The show will air on ABC and stream on the official website as well. Stay tuned!

