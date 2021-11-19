'Legacies' Season 4 Episode 6 preview: Show appears to get darker and more sinister

Legacies will air its sixth episode of the fourth season on November 19, and the series never looked darker. The episode, titled "You're a Long Way From Home," is expected to see Hope Mikaelson (played by Danielle Rose Russell) go down an even more sinister path.

Her transformation into Tribrid could be a bigger threat than ever before to people around and against her. While it is speculated that Hope can destroy the super squad, it is also yet to be seen whether anyone can bring the "humanity" inside Hope back and prevent her from hurting more people.

The promo for the sixth episode of Legacies teases a very dark episode and fans will surely be thrilled when it comes out.

The plot of 'Legacies' so far and what to expect next

In Season 4 Episode 5 of Legacies, titled "I Thought You'd Be Happier To See Me", things already started moving in a sinister direction, where Hope had her taste of "inhumanity" and by the the looks of it, plans to continue down that road.

Decider @decider #Legacies With Hope Mikaelson turned to the dark side, the boys try to figure out what to do next in this exclusive @cwlegacies clip: trib.al/vhZ1kuc With Hope Mikaelson turned to the dark side, the boys try to figure out what to do next in this exclusive @cwlegacies clip: trib.al/vhZ1kuc #Legacies https://t.co/QVFyD2id3R

Rebekah Mikaelson (Claire Holt) manages to ignite another family feud in the hopes of "talking" to Hope. Josie Saltzman (Kaylee Bryant) and Lizzie Saltzman (Jenny Boyd) still held out hope for the better. But in the upcoming episode, it seems things are about to take a turn for the worse.

What to expect from the upcoming episode

The official description reads: "Josie and Lizzie search for answers, which leads Lizzie to uncover a dangerous plan." This may be pointing towards answers that they have been looking for in order to bring Hope back, since Rebekah failed to do that in the previous episode.

The "Super Squad" and Hope are expected to cross paths in this episode as Josie is still torn between her affection for Hope and the need to stop her. It is yet to be seen if Josie manages to put Hope at bay, or at least hold her off.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The new episode of Legacies is sure to gather a lot of attention and it will surely be worth the wait.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider