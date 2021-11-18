'Grey's Anatomy' Season 18 Episode 6 preview: What to expect from the Thanksgiving episode

As the festive season draws near, Grey's Anatomy is all set to air its Thanksgiving special episode. It is no surprise that loyal fans of the long-running show are eagerly waiting for it. The episode is titled "Everyday is a Holiday (with you)" and is expected to deal with Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) and Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo) romantic life.

Long-time fans of Grey's Anatomy have seen the show go through multiple phases and the holiday special episodes stand out as something they don't want to miss.

What we know so far about 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 18 Episode 6

Grey's Anatomy has so far teased fans with Nick and Meredith's flirtations. But so far, nothing concrete has been established. From what is seen in the promo for the upcoming episode, it is more or less clear that the episode will deal with Meredith missing out on Thanksgiving with her children.

The promo shows Nick telling Meredith that he is going to his cabin for two whole days, in a subtle way indicating that he wants Dr. Grey to join him. She, however, refuses, saying that she has to visit her kids.

Meanwhile, a missed flight sees Meredith in her room alone for Thanksgiving as she talks to Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) about it.

It is now a matter of speculation and suspense whether Meredith will take up Nick's offer and head up to the Cabin with him. This seems to be the central theme of the next episode, however nothing can be said for sure until the episode airs on November 18, 2021.

'Grey's Anatomy' Recap: What happened in the previous episode?

In Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 5, the medical team dealt with a grave crisis when an explosion rocked Seattle. The episode also crosses over with Station 19 which seems to become more and more common. Even in the commotion, Meredith and Nick did have a scene together, perhaps hinting towards the upcoming Thanksgiving episode.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Catch Grey's Anatomy's Thanksgiving episode on November 18.

Edited by Danyal Arabi