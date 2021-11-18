'CSI: Vegas' Season 1 Episode 7 Recap: Look what the Horse dragged in

CSI: Vegas just released "In the Blood," the seventh episode of the only season in this sequel to the widely popular "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation." The episode had viewers on the hook from the very first moment with a unique introduction to the case in the form of a blood-covered horse.

CSI: Vegas also delves deeper into the "bigger plot" that has been ongoing for some episodes involving David Hodges (Wallace Langham) and Anson Wix (Jamie McShane).

In this particular episode, things get more intense and a bigger conspiracy seems to be in motion. This is expected to unravel in the three remaining episodes.

The horse's tale

The episode of CSI: Vegas begins with some boys spotting a blood-covered horse on their way back from a late party. As the incident was reported and CSI took a look, it was evident that the horse was not a regular breed and, as expected, such breeds of horses had microchips in them.

Tracking it, they reached the registered owner, Sawyer Locke (Chris Browning), who denied any knowledge of the missing horse or a possible thief.

Upon further investigation testing the horse's dung to find the areas it had grazed to, the CSI: Vegas team found a dead body shot in the neck and clobbered to death as he was bleeding out, explaining the large amount of blood on the horse.

The dead body was that of Emry Hollis. On reaching the ranch, which was a "halfway house for convicted killers," the CSI team questioned three teenagers who appeared to be "on the edge."

Cory Hollis (Brennan Keel Cook), the son of the deceased, was among them and was torn apart upon hearing about his father's death.

The murder motive

A blood-drenched shirt was found in one of the kids' trash, but it proved to be a false lead as the explanation and the alibi checked out. It was further revealed that the sperm of the horse was illegally extracted and used for breeding, which could be the possible reason for the assault on Emry Hollis.

In response, the team brought in Locke for questioning, who admitted to confronting but not killing Emry Hollis.

Joshua Folsom (Matt Lauria) realized something game-changing in an attempt to recreate the blood splatter pattern. The murderer was missing a finger. Cory Hollis, the son of the deceased, was missing a finger.

CSI arrived on time at the ranch and arrested Cory, whose motive was revealed to be his father's discovery of his illegal horse breeding.

The larger picture of 'CSI: Vegas'

The end of this episode of CSI: Vegas came with a surprising twist. The episode time and again indicated and intertwined the bigger plot with the case, the one involving Anson Wix. However, it was towards the end when it got intense as Roby Maxine (Paula Newsome) was suspended from the Hodges case and demoted by the Undersheriff, who indicated that Wix was behind the decision.

The next three episodes will unravel the more significant plot to its full potential, and hopefully, it will be as exciting as fans are hoping it will be.

