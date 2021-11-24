'La Brea': Are fans disappointed by the latest episode's plot (sink)holes?

La Brea came out with the ninth episode of this season, which also means this is stretching up to the finale. However, the episode seemed to lack what it takes to pave the way for a grand finale. In fact, there was a significant drop in intrigue in this episode following the very successful episode "Origins".

The episode lacked enough matter as expected from an episode leading to a finale. It also had confusing storylines that burdened up the whole plot and multiple unexplainable events.

The story delves into a space-time continuum that becomes the crust of this episode. However, there are too many things that weren't explained, which has left the fans wondering.

Of course, they have been very vocal about it and have reacted both seriously and humorously with various social media flooding with memes. Check out some of the fans' reactions on Twitter during and after the latest episode of La Bres aired.

Jedi Mike @JM_StatenIsland I gave La Brea a chance, but after 7 episodes I can’t take any more. Too many moments that had me saying “That doesn’t even make any sense.” I gave La Brea a chance, but after 7 episodes I can’t take any more. Too many moments that had me saying “That doesn’t even make any sense.”

MB @mbachand La Brea has some plot…sinkholes La Brea has some plot…sinkholes

Tee Loves Coffee☕ @seaoflove911 #LaBrea

Is her kiss suppose to reverse Ty from dying? Is her kiss suppose to reverse Ty from dying? #LaBrea Is her kiss suppose to reverse Ty from dying? https://t.co/fk4jUQC4fc

'La Brea' Episode 9: Fans point out plot(sink)holes

La Brea from Season 1 Episode 8 onwards was bound to lead into a very different path than what fans initially expected. It is good to mislead the audience first, initiate the element of surprise, and add a seasoned twist.

But if the layers created in a mystery are not untangled sensibly and logically, they come back to choke the plot. Many such unexplained things were pointed out by the fans of La Brea about the latest episode, titled "Father and Son".

Christine ✨ @ChristineRDH The most unrealistic thing about #LaBrea is that the Jeep hasn’t ran out of gas yet. The most unrealistic thing about #LaBrea is that the Jeep hasn’t ran out of gas yet.

Heather @hgwrites "Mom this is insane," says Josh, a young man who fell through a sinkhole back to 10000BC and was bitten by a Saber tooth tiger. #LaBrea "Mom this is insane," says Josh, a young man who fell through a sinkhole back to 10000BC and was bitten by a Saber tooth tiger. #LaBrea

Tiffany ✨ @tiffjaxon



(I acknowledge that sentence is ridiculous.)



#LaBrea Will they die or will they just not be born?(I acknowledge that sentence is ridiculous.) Will they die or will they just not be born?(I acknowledge that sentence is ridiculous.) #LaBrea https://t.co/QCOpEBVavW

What might the Big Finale hold?

From what is apparent, the story of La Brea is far from resolved. If anything, there are more loose threads now. So, it can be expected that the plot will move on to the next season before resolving.

The promo for the upcoming episode is out and is expected to lead somewhere solid this time. Here's to hoping all the confusion is cleared next week, or at least the show gets on a streamlined path.

