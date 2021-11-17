'La Brea' Season 1 Episode 8 fan reactions: Memes flood Twitter as "big secret" is revealed 

La Brea aired one of its most intriguing episodes to date in the form of "Origins," the eighth episode of the first season. "Origins" answered many questions that fans were looking for, and in doing so, this episode opened up new angles that the series had not explored previously.

Of course, there is a certain amount of confusion among the fans. And the particular turbulence that was caused by such a huge revelation. Of course, fans came up with their way to express this.

DonutGirl79 @DonutGurl79 #LaBreaNBC This show is a hot mess, but I'll be back next week 😂 #labrea This show is a hot mess, but I'll be back next week 😂 #labrea #LaBreaNBC https://t.co/CBuVhy1jzC

LeeLee1908💞💚✝️♉️ @LeeLeeskeewee I wonder if the lady in the cave is connected to Gavin??? #LaBrea I wonder if the lady in the cave is connected to Gavin??? #LaBrea https://t.co/jMwBwjWCTw

The biggest revelation of 'La Brea' so far

The question that was prevalent among all fans from the beginning was the dreams of Gavin Harris (Eoin Macken). It was always about the "world under" and coming true. This was finally linked to the story in a manner no one expected; a time loop. Isiah is a kid who was shown in the "ground under."

In this episode of La Brea, it was revealed dramatically that Gavin is the kid called Isiah. On a particular date revealed to Gavin in the previous episode, Isiah had to come to "World Above," the unfulfillment of which would put the entire future at risk, including the possibility of Gavin's kids not being able to exist. As indicated, this seems to become the central crisis in the next episode.

Steven Sparks 🏀🎥🏆 @scubasteve4289 That was a shocker on #LaBrea didn’t see that coming, like I’ve said before not getting too attached to the show since NBC canceled Timeless and Manifest but Manifest will be on Netflix That was a shocker on #LaBrea didn’t see that coming, like I’ve said before not getting too attached to the show since NBC canceled Timeless and Manifest but Manifest will be on Netflix https://t.co/AJwEqvMsVF

Fans of La Brea have also come up with humorous criticisms of certain characters like Josh Harris (Jack Martin) and Levi Delgado (Nicholas Gonzalez), who have not been at their best in this episode. This is a common trend in today's day to express character criticisms through memes and gifs. And the ones done for La Brea are hilarious.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the next episode to learn more of what happens to the survivors and the people above the ground, now that there is a time loop in the mix.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha