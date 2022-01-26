“Glazed skin all 2022”: Hailey Bieber teases Rhode skincare line in latest Instagram post 

Hailey Bieber has finally given the internet a glimpse of her upcoming business venture. The model uploaded a set of pictures to her Instagram account with the caption, "glazed (doughnut emojis) skin all 2022. Tell a friend."

The post shows her in a beige bikini set with gleaming skin with Rhode Skincare tagged in one of the pictures. The post has received over a million likes and supportive comments from various celebrities.

All we know about Hailey Bieber's new skincare line

Rumors about the skincare brand started circling social media when TMZ reported that Hailey Bieber had filed a trademark for her middle name Rhode as a beauty, skincare, and wellness brand. According to the news portal, the trademark included "wellness merch, bath and shower products, beauty creams, personal cleaning products, cosmetics, make-up, fragrances, haircare, and skincare."

The model later revealed in a podcast with Demi Lovato that she would be stepping into the beauty world very soon. The model said,

"I'm going to step into the beauty world and I'm starting a company which has been really exciting. We've been working on it now since the very beginning of the pandemic so we're almost two years into it. I feel like for the first time ever I know this is where I'm supposed to be and this is what I'm supposed to be doing."

Not long after that, Rhode Skincare's account was silently created on Instagram, which was first noticed when celebrity makeup artist Nina Park tagged the account in a Hailey Bieber post, indicating that the model had been personally testing out the products.

The account has since gained over 50,000 followers on Instagram and is growing rapidly.

Bieber has already announced that the skincare brand will release sometime in 2022, in her YouTube video titled "Answering Your Questions! | HAILEY RHODE BIEBER." When she was questioned about the brand, her answer was,

"I'm not going to be shady about it, Rhode has been in the works for a very long time, and it is getting so close. It is coming in 2022, and I'm very, very excited, that's all I can say for now."

Social media reactions to the post

Fans and celebrity friends of Bieber are extremely excited about the brand and its products. The comment section of the Instagram post is filled with comments of support.

Rhode's Instagram account hasn't posted anything yet, but fans are eagerly awaiting the first product-reveal from the brand.

