"1 million despite having Bieber clout?": Fans react to Hailey Bieber winning YouTube Silver and Gold Creator Awards

Hailey Bieber has just recently received a Silver and Gold YouTube play button after going from 100k subscribers to 1 million in two months. This has led fans to believe that her content was bad even after getting clout from her internationally famous husband.

For those unaware, Hailey Bieber is an American model, YouTuber, and wife to the famous singer and performer, Justin Bieber. They have been married since September 30th, 2018.

One Twitter user even commented:

This random girl only has 1 mil despite having Beiber clout? Her content must be really bad 😂 — alex🍬 (@SIMPlyEgirl) May 14, 2021

Hailey Bieber's channel's growth

The 24-year-old had said in an Instagram post after getting the creator awards:

"THANK YOU ALL so much for tuning into my channel."

She then thanked her subscribers and flaunted her play buttons. Hailey Bieber started her YouTube channel on March 12th, 2021, and has rapidly grown thanks to life vlogs, skincare routines, styling videos, cooking, and more.

Every video has fantastic quality and production. However, she is still getting bashed for not having more subscribers and taking advantage of being married to one of the most famous pop stars globally.

Twitter questions if Hailey Bieber deserves her YouTube play buttons

Many fans believe the model did not earn her awards due to being married to Justin and find it obnoxious that she is acting like it was hard. Some say her YouTube channel is unwatchable. This section added that celebrities should be put into a different category on YouTube to give smaller content creators a fair chance.

The Twitter community questioned whether Hailey would still get the same attention if she were not Justin's wife. Many were quick to answer, saying she would not. A handful of users did not even know she had a YouTube channel in the first place.

Would she have earned it so quick if she wasn’t Justins wife, it’s all I ask. 🤔 — Ynavoj Apataz (@YApataz) May 14, 2021

She didn’t earn it, she was handed it. — MIA (@MiaHayden_) May 14, 2021

I don’t think celebs should be given the platform on YouTube so many small creators deserve it more — 🌹Rose 🌝 (@rosest80) May 14, 2021

Celebrities should be put into a different category of YouTube 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Yaboi (@yaboiiidk) May 15, 2021

I wouldn’t say she earned them like other YouTubers, I wouldn’t even consider her a YouTuber lol nothing bothers me like celebs jumping on the YouTube train. — ❃ Summer ❃ (@ShutuppSummer) May 14, 2021

it’s not even an achievement for her. she was already famous. — marshall (@lapis_from_su) May 14, 2021

She only got them for being JB's wife... So many people work so hard on their channel, and don't get as much love or support. So annoying. She's acting like she earned them. — IF YOU STAND WITH HUMANITY, STAND WITH PALESTINE (@Bugheadsbeanie) May 15, 2021

Started from the top... is still at the top. Congrats to her for being in a position that everything in life is just handed to her. — Baby Shark💜⁷ (@JellyRiq) May 14, 2021

if she didnt have the bieber name to her she would have to work so much harder for tht 1mil — spirals (@8trigram64palm) May 14, 2021

Wait she has a YouTube channel ? — Cara H (@carahendricksx) May 14, 2021

Her channel is actually unwatchable — kinga (@j3stemkinga) May 14, 2021

Overall, people are unhappy with her effortless rise to YouTube fame while others have to put lots of effort in, to the point of it draining them. Hailey Bieber's post has ended up causing more problems for people on Twitter than she would've predicted.

