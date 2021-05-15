"1 million despite having Bieber clout?": Fans react to Hailey Bieber winning YouTube Silver and Gold Creator Awards

Hailey Bieber has just recently received a Silver and Gold YouTube play button after going from 100k subscribers to 1 million in two months. This has led fans to believe that her content was bad even after getting clout from her internationally famous husband.
For those unaware, Hailey Bieber is an American model, YouTuber, and wife to the famous singer and performer, Justin Bieber. They have been married since September 30th, 2018.
One Twitter user even commented:
"This random girl only has 1 mil despite having Beiber clout? Her content must be really bad."
Hailey Bieber's channel's growth
The 24-year-old had said in an Instagram post after getting the creator awards:
"THANK YOU ALL so much for tuning into my channel."
She then thanked her subscribers and flaunted her play buttons. Hailey Bieber started her YouTube channel on March 12th, 2021, and has rapidly grown thanks to life vlogs, skincare routines, styling videos, cooking, and more.
Every video has fantastic quality and production. However, she is still getting bashed for not having more subscribers and taking advantage of being married to one of the most famous pop stars globally.
Twitter questions if Hailey Bieber deserves her YouTube play buttons
Many fans believe the model did not earn her awards due to being married to Justin and find it obnoxious that she is acting like it was hard. Some say her YouTube channel is unwatchable. This section added that celebrities should be put into a different category on YouTube to give smaller content creators a fair chance.
The Twitter community questioned whether Hailey would still get the same attention if she were not Justin's wife. Many were quick to answer, saying she would not. A handful of users did not even know she had a YouTube channel in the first place.
Overall, people are unhappy with her effortless rise to YouTube fame while others have to put lots of effort in, to the point of it draining them. Hailey Bieber's post has ended up causing more problems for people on Twitter than she would've predicted.
