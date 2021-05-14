“Everybody thought I was going to die”: Jeff Wittek details brain trauma caused by David Dobrik’s stunt, seeks doctor’s help

Former Vlog Squad member Jeff Wittek is allegedly suffering “brain trauma” from a stunt he attempted to do for David Dobrik. While performing a dangerous stunt for one of Dobrik’s videos, things went south and Wittek ended up allegedly damaging parts of his skull and face.

Jeff Wittek has finally begun revealing details of the incident and is concerned the brain damage may be permanent and is seeking help from Dr Daniel Amen. Fans on Twitter remain heated about the events as more information emerges.

Jeff Wittek wrote this in one of his recent posts, referencing his recovery":

“@doc_amen has worked with many combat sports athletes like Mike Tyson and even worse, the guys Tyson punched. So I think he can fix one blow from an excavator.”

Is Jeff Wittek okay?

The 31-year-old, a member of the Vlog Squad, recently announced that he has a docu-series to cover how he has recovered. It mostly recaps his physical recuperation, but also shows how his mental health has been affected by the incident.

In 2020, Jeff Wittek attempted to do a stunt for a YouTube video with an excavator controlled by YouTuber David Dobrik, which took a horrible turn. After being rushed to the hospital, it was reported that the American had multiple fractures and some reports even say his skull shattered.

Jeff asked Dr Amen in a video for his series:

“Can we jump right into, do I have brain damage yes or no?”

To which he got the dreaded one-word answer:

“Yes.”

The internet star then followed up by mentioning that he wants everything to be perfect because he knows these videos have limitless potential.

“Everybody thought I was going to die, and to live with these injuries for the rest of my life.”

Dr. Amen responded with this:

“Well, I’m glad it didn’t kill you.”

The doctor also clarified that he does not want Jeff to convince himself that he is broken, and that if he listens to him he has a chance of getting better.

Is Jeff Wittek’s “brain trauma” permanent?

Dr Amen has noted that he’s trying to ensure the damage isn’t permanent. Wittek also endured a horrible eye injury, which almost led him to lose his left eye. He said:

“I came an inch from death and I came an inch from losing my eye.”

Following Jeff Wittek’s session with the doctor, many took to Twitter to express their opinions on the life-threatening incident and its consequences.

i just saw jeff wittek’s accident video and holy shit david dobrik is literally the worst, how could he put somebodies life at risk like that and now he has injuries that will last a lifetime.. he should go to jail tbh pic.twitter.com/EwzKbo0TaL — 🪁 JD (@mariahblackpink) April 21, 2021

after this documentary i hope jeff wittek stops associating himself with david and the rest of the VS. i know they’re an integral part of the accident but after this shit he just needs to fucking drop them. left his friend permanently disabled... yeah fuck that — london tipton (@cokaheenaa) April 22, 2021

The fact that David Dobrik has a team who can wipe the Internet of the video of Jeff Wittek’s accident but not a team of medics and stunt coordinators baffles me — Julia ♡ (@princessjuliaox) April 22, 2021

I don’t understand how David Dobrik was completely fine with Jeff Wittek making a documentary about his accident and is even part of it. He literally almost killed him. This will only hurt his brand further. — truthteasis (@truthteasis2) April 22, 2021

ik we're all in gucci mode but i just saw the video of jeff wittek's accident that almost killed him & im shocked rn — gaby 🤍🪐 (@hsbabybun) April 22, 2021

Did David seriously abruptly stop that machine whilst you were flying, hauling literal ass, through the air? Why why why would he do that?😔 Just like in a car accident, once the vehicle stops, everything inside continues with the same momentum. You're truly lucky to be alive. — 🔪GoreWhore (@mimi_murdaa) April 22, 2021

Does this look like the face of someone that feels any sort of remorse? This is while he’s speaking about the Jeff Wittek accident. Remember this is a MAN who was making million by putting his “friends” in danger constantly. He is not a little boy, he’s a man influencing kids. pic.twitter.com/4Ri7olb6cL — Princess Paz👸🏻 (@PrincessPazzz) April 22, 2021

Is Jeff Wittek ok after his accident? Idk the guy but the fact this serious injury was allegedly caused by some of the same people involved in this SA seems important to note. Maybe that explains why his reaction to this has been so emotional and irrational #frenemies — B (@ravamy_) March 22, 2021

The footage Jeff Wittek released of the accident is sickening to watch David Dobrik is lucky he didn’t kill that man — Tiger Mary (@Maryyyyyyy_3) April 22, 2021

The Jeff Wittek accident footage is wild, no idea how David Dobrik comes back from everything that's happened. — MrBristowHD (@MrBristowHD) April 22, 2021

These were some responses after the video got leaked. Many fans are also wondering how David Dobrik will recover from this story and other allegations against him.

