2022 Grammy Awards: How to watch, streaming details, host, presenters, and more details explored

The biggest names in music will gather at the MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas for a night of celebration and recognition. The 2022 Grammys, officially known as the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, will be held on Sunday, April 3, at 8:00 pm ET on CBS.

The award show was set to take place on January 31, 2022, but was postponed due to COVID and the concerns about the Omicron variant. However, the Recording Academy will be presenting the awards on Sunday. This is also the first time the Grammys will be held at the Arena rather than their usual posts in New York and Los Angeles.

All but four performers of the show are 2022 Grammy nominees. Those who are not are John Legend; Maria Becerra, who is performing with J Balvin; and Rachel Zegler and Cynthia Erivo, participating in a special “In Memoriam” segment to honor legendary Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim.

Details on the 2022 Grammy Awards explored

The 2022 Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS from 8:00 pm to 11:30 pm ET. Viewers who don't have access to the cable network can stream it live on Paramount Plus (the official streamer for the Grammys) and Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T's DirectTV Stream and Fubo TV.

Trevor Noah will be hosting the award show for the second year in a row. He told CBS' Gayle King:

“Why would I not want to do the Grammys? First of all, it’s a front row ticket to the best music concert of all time. I don’t care who you are, you love music.”

The long-awaited 2022 Grammy Awards will feature performances by this year's nominees like BTS, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile, and Olivia Rodrigo, among many others. Jon Batiste leads this year’s nominees with 11 nods, including for Record of the Year and Album of the Year.

Most of the 2022 Grammy nominees are performing. But a handful of them, with many nominations, aren't likely to appear on stage to perform.

These include Doja Cat and Justin Bieber, who have received eight nominations this year, Ed Sheeran, who is up for song of the year, and Taylor Swift and Kanye West, both of whom are nominated for album of the year.

Presenters for the 2022 Grammy Awards include Joni Mitchell, a nominee this year for the best historical album. Questlove will also be hosting. He won an Oscar on Sunday, March 27, for Summer of Soul and is nominated for a Grammy for the best music film. Megan Thee Stallion and Avril Lavigne, among others, will be presenting.

Principal performers

1) J Balvin with Maria Becerra

2) Jon Batiste

3) Brothers Osborne

4) BTS

5) Brandi Carlile

6) Billie Eilish

7) H.E.R.

8) Lady Gaga

9) John Legend

10) Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow

11) Nas

12) Olivia Rodrigo

13) Silk Sonic

14) Chris Stapleton

15) Carrie Underwood

Performers in In Memoriam tribute to Stephen Sondheim

1) Cynthia Ervio

2) Ben Platt

3) Leslie Odom, Jr.

4) Rachel Zegler

Presenters

1) Kelsea Ballerini

2) Lenny Kravitz

3) Avril Lavigne

4) Jared Leto

5) Dua Lipa

6) Ludacris

7) Anthony Mackie

8) Megan Thee Stallion

9) Joni Mitchell

10) Billy Porter

11) Bonnie Raitt

12) Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

13) Keith Urban

14) Questlove

The 2022 Grammy Awards is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Hamish Hamilton returns as director, Raj Kapoor serves as the showrunner and executive producer alongside executive producers Ben Winston and Jesse Collins and co-executive producer Jeannae Rouzan-Clay.

Edited by Srijan Sen