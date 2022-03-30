What did Questlove win an Oscar for? Jimmy Fallon cannot stop celebrating The Roots frontman in a new video

Ahmir Questlove Thompson was stunned while receiving the Oscar for Summer of Soul, which won for being the best documentary feature at the 94th Academy Awards. Questlove served as the director and executive producer of the documentary. The musician was almost speechless in the honorable and inspiring moment. He said,

"It’s not lost on me that the Harlem Cultural Festival is something that my beautiful mother and my dad should have taken me to when I was 5 years old, and …This is such a stunning moment for me right now. But this is not about me. This is about marginalized people in Harlem that needed to heal from pain."

Questlove is the frontman for the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon's house band, The Roots. His dear old friend and collaborator Fallon displayed his happiness and excitement for the musician. He said on the TODAY show,

"I was in a tsunami of emotions at the time because I was like 'what's going on?'"

A recently released video of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon shows the host celebrating Questlove's win with utmost pride and joy.

Summer of Soul directed by Questlove wins an Oscar

Jimmy Fallon heartily celebrates the The Roots frontman

Summer of Soul is a critically acclaimed American documentary feature that chronicles the story of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. It took home the Best Documentary Feature Oscar at the 94th Academy Awards.

During The Tonight Show on March 28, 2022, the 51-year-old musician, holding his Oscar, recalled the winning moment at the 2022 Oscars, which was just moments after the unfortunate and shocking Chris Rock and Will Smith incident took the stage and the night by storm.

Recalling the exact situation, The Roots frontman explained to Jimmy Fallon, the host of the show, that he really couldn't grasp what happened in that moment as he was soaking in the experience of being nominated. He said,

"Of course, you know, that happened in the cyclone of a whole [other] situation with two very good friends of mine," he noted, referencing Will and Chris. "And I really wasn't aware of that, it's weird to say, because—they tell you ahead of time, ‘This is your category!' And so, in that moment, you're either gonna be full of anxiety—or for me, I've been meditating for the last two years."

The host, Jimmy Fallon, told the singer and an old friend,

"I can't tell you—obviously, but everybody who knows you loves you and is so proud of you, dude. It couldn't have had happened to a better dude."

Without a shred of doubt, Jimmy Fallon was extremely proud of the musician and clearly noted that he is happy for him on a personal level too.

