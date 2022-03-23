When will The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 9 episode 103 air? Release date, guests and more explored

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is an American late-night talk show that is aired by NBC and is hosted by Jimmy Fallon. The show premiered on February 17, 2014, and is the seventh incarnation of NBC's long-running Tonight Show franchise, with Fallon serving as the sixth host.

The show involves Fallon hosting interviews with celebrities where he plays games with them and also has a musical or comedic guest performance. The talk show is now in its ninth season and will soon air its 103rd episode.

What to expect in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 9 episode 103 ?

In the upcoming episode of the talk show, Jimmy Fallon will welcome TV hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, along with actress Lily Collins. The episode will also host a musical performance by Brothers Osborne.

Lily Collins, best known as Emily from the romantic comedy series Emily in Paris, will be making her fourth appearance on the Tonight Show. Collins is a famous actress who is known for starring in films like Mirror Mirror, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones and Rules Don't Apply, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination.

Her recent project Windfall is now streaming on Netflix. She previously appeared on the talk show in 2016, 2017, and also on 2019.

Brothers Osborne is a country music band comprising of two brothers, T.J. and John Osborne. Known for their soulful music, the duo have released three studio albums so far.

Their 2020 album Skeletons was nominated for a Grammy Award. Recently, they have released a deluxe edition of Skeletons in January 2022, which includes three new songs.

Brothers Osborne had previously appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2019 where they presented the song I Don't Remember Me (Before You).

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, the co-anchors of NBC's TODAY show, who made history as the first female co-anchors ever, will also appear tonight. The duo had visited the Tonight Show in 2018 and will once again be coming back for the upcoming episode.

How to watch the late night talk show hosted by Jimmy Fallon?

The nine-time Emmy Award-nominated talk show airs an episode every weeknight at 11:34 p.m. EST on NBC. The show can be streamed on the official app and website of NBC.

However, for fans who do not have a cable connection to watch the show on NBC, Hulu has all the episodes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon available for streaming.

Catch Jimmy Fallon with Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Lily Collins and tune in for a musical performance by Brothers Osborne on March 22, 2022.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul