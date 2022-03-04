Zoe Kravitz and Jimmy Fallon discuss Robert Pattinson's funny camera test for The Batman in George Clooney's suit

Following the release of the trailers and teasers of The Batman, fans are certain that Zoe Kravitz and Robert Pattinson are the ideal casting choices for the roles of Catwoman and Batman.

On Wednesday night, the actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and discussed her chemistry-heavy screen test with the film's titular hero, Robert Pattinson.

"They dressed him in George Clooney's suit," Kravitz said on Jimmy Fallon's show, referring to Clooney's portrayal as Batman in the 1997 film Batman & Robin.

More about Robert Pattinson's funny camera test for The Batman

Zoe initially described the screen testing experience as "funny" as Pattinson was dressed "just from the waist up" in the nippled Batsuit, adding,

"He was wearing sweatpants at the bottom!"

During their first screen test, Kravitz referred to Pattinson's ensemble as "Casual Batman."

Though both the actors have known each other for years, this was the first time they were sharing the silver screen as a couple. Talking about it further, she added:

"I was so scared that I was just going to be thinking, 'Oh my god, that's Rob dressed as Batman, that's weird!' But he was so wonderful that I totally forgot it was him, which is really impressive.'"

Jimmy went on to congratulate Kravitz on her brilliant portrayal on-screen, saying while Pattison does play an incredible Batman, Zoe was "phenomenal" as Catwoman.

She went on to reveal that she would be hosting Saturday Night Live the coming weekend after the release of The Batman.

Later, when Fallon was asked how he would channel Catwoman if, given the option, he suggested drinking milk from a bowl. Zoe chimed in, agreeing:

"I did that! I'm method, dude."

More about the intense chemistry of Kravitz and Pattinson in the upcoming DC Film

Previously speaking about her intense chemistry with Pattinson, Zoe revealed to Entertainment Weekly:

"There could be a lot going on in a scene, but if I was able to connect with Rob and look into his eyes, it would immediately bring me into the moment. I saw a look in his eye that I hadn't seen before. Seeing something new and very vulnerable as well was really beautiful."

The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves of Cloverfield, will expose audiences to a new version of Bruce Wayne, played by Pattinson.

The film also includes Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffrey Wright, and Andy Serkis, as well as Paul Dano as the Riddler and Colin Farrell as the Penguin.

The Batman will be released in theaters on March 4th.

