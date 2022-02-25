"Dad's suit": Robert Pattinson's oversized Jil Sander suit at 'The Batman' red carpet draws heat

Robert Pattinson is all set to play The Batman in Matt Reeves' latest movie. With an upcoming movie and a lot of focus, the star is back to embracing his signature offbeat style.

The star came dressed in an oversized gray suit look for the London premiere, which took inspiration from modern style mixed with elements of grunge. However, the look didn't go down well with his fans, with one fan evening labelling it a dad suit.

Tom (Perseus Artemis- FFXIV) @perseus_artemis why is it so over sized?! Is it me or does Robert Pattinson look like a child wearing his dad's suitwhy is it so over sized?! Is it me or does Robert Pattinson look like a child wearing his dad's suit 🙈 why is it so over sized?! https://t.co/TbtM2LJrJB

Mixed reactions to Robert Pattinson in over-sized gray suit

Robert Pattinson's oversized suit quickly became a highlight for the evening. While many felt that the suit was part of the 'oversized' trend, others believed that it was simply ill-fitting.

Fans ridicule Pattinson's Batman London Premiere look (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans started ridiculing and trolling his looks on the carpet.

User @chrisbergeron commented:

"What is with his suit, horrible lol."

Some fans admired the suit by itself, but they seemed to think that the stylist could have done a better job with the fitting.

@Claudiawhite2456 commented:

"Who the he** dressed him up? His suit is one size bigger for his body, the poor guy. Otherwise the suit & colour is smashing."

However, Robert's look wasn't entirely a fail, as there were fans who truly admired his suit and tweeted openly about it.

RAF SIMONS @HFrunway omg robert pattinson in grey oversized jil sander ss22 suit at ''the batman'' uk premiere. that’s all. omg robert pattinson in grey oversized jil sander ss22 suit at ''the batman'' uk premiere. that’s all. https://t.co/J2I2gmraoC

A few eagle-eyed fans noticed the similarities between Pattinson's and Zoe's red carpet look with the 2017 Batman DC comic's memorable moment. They saw the stunning attire of the movie stars was inspired by Tom King's and Clay Mann's Batman 37 comic.

Dead cat @robdaisuke ‍♀️ more or less.. either way they look too good‍♀️ more or less.. either way they look too good 💆‍♀️ https://t.co/XJvpTVMA5j

Batman 37 is the second part of the "Superfriends" story, which features the interactions of Bruce Wayne, Superman, Selina Kyle, and Lois Lane. In this era of the DC Universe, Batman and Catwoman were engaged and the superfriends mentioned above were trying to adjust to the fact.

The scene where the couple went on a double date to attend the Gotham County Fair was compared to the red carpet look. Bruce and Selina's clothing for the Fair is similar to Pattinson and Kravitz's red carpet outfits, as if it was planned by the costume team.

Who designed Robert Pattinson's London premiere look?

The suit was designed by Luke and Lucie Meier for Jil Sander. The gray suit carried a grunge-inspired flair that the actor has often been seen carrying to red-carpet events. It also featured a baggy coat with notch lapel collars, large pockets on the suit on both sides, and extra long sleeves.

Pattinson wore it atop a black sleek turtleneck with matching gray pants. He paired the look with leather boots and a thick silver chain bracelet, and carried his signature messy hairstyle to complete his look.

