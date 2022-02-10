3 lesser-known powers Batman has

Batman is one of the greatest superheroes to have ever been created. From the pages of comic books to TV shows to the silver screen, Gotham's protector has been an iconic character wherever he appeared.

Though Batman is not someone who can fly like Superman or is as fast as the Flash, he does possess unique powers, in one-off situations, that are lesser-known, even by some of his fans. Here we will talk about three such powers of the dark knight which you probably didn't know about.

3 lesser-known powers of Batman

1) The Red Death

Though we accepted that the caped crusader was nowhere as fast as Flash, there was an instance where things were surprisingly different. In Dark Nights: Metal, we came across a new avatar of Gotham's protector who is lightning fast, faster than the Flash even.

The episode was a rare occasion where Batman was introduced as an evil speedster from another world. It was shown that he got this special ability by combining the powers of a cosmic treadmill and his very own batmobile. The power he got from this allowed him to create bat-shaped speed forces that, in contact with human beings, turned them into dust.

2) White Lantern

The DCverse is a very strange world where almost anything and everything is possible. In Batman Universe #5, the superhero was seen in an all white avatar and a new set of super powers. He gained cosmic powers after he was resurrected from his death that occurred at the hands of Vandal Savage.

As a matter of fact, on gaining these powers, he became the most powerful among all the laterns. However the character was shortlived and never made it through to the television screen.

3) Bat-Genie

No, we are not joking here. Batman was once seen to possess the power of a genie. The only instance where we can find this power is in the comic book Detective Comics #322. Here DC's prized superhero got exposed to the dust from a magic lamp called the Larko Lamp. This allowed him to get all the powers a genie is known to possess.

However we did not find much usage of this special power in the comic book because he only got to face a group of thieves and not some supervillain. We can always hope that someday in the future some director will think of screening this avatar of the iconic superhero.

