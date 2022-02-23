3 insanely powerful DC superheroes

The DC universe has always offered an equal share of fame and popularity to superheroes and supervillains. Though the production house has given us a galaxy of larger-than-life supervillains like the Joker and Lex Luthor, it has also introduced some of the most powerful superheroes the world of comic books has ever known.

This article will speak about three such insanely powerful DC superheroes who, over the years, have won the hearts of fans from all over the world.

DC Comics: From Shazam to Superman, these are some insanely powerful superheroes

1) Wonder Woman

Considered the most iconic female superhero from DC Comics, Wonder Woman, AKA Diana Prince is someone whom you will not want to mess with. First appearing in All Star Comics #8 in October 1941, Wonder Woman comes with a galaxy of superpowers.

She is lightning fast, can fly and has Godly physical strength to lock horns with enemies in fierce fights. Over the decades, the superhero has featured in numerous diamond comics, TV shows and movies. As of late, she has been featured in 2 solo films, Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman: 1984, and fans have loved both of them to their core.

2) Shazam

Possessing Hercules's physical strength, Solomon's wisdom, and Mercury's speed, Shazam is one of the most powerful superheroes in Diamond Comics. Donning a red suit, the superhero appeared in comic books and TV shows over the years until 2019, when he got his first solo movie.

Shazam is as powerful as the infamous Black Adam, the only difference being that he uses his powers for good. Fans are currently waiting for his upcoming film, Shazam: Fury of the Gods, which will be released next year.

3) Superman

It's hard to remember when was the last time a DC superhero listicle was made without mentioning the iconic Kryptonian, and this one is not going to be one of those exceptions. Superman possesses insane superpowers that can overpower even the mightiest supervillains.

Apart from moving and flying at sonic speed, he can emit heat rays from his eyes that can turn any object into ashes in the blink of an eye. Superman AKA Clark Kent also has super healing powers and insane hearing senses.

Superman is one of the oldest superheroes from the DC verse. He first appeared in 1938 in the Action Comics #1 and has featured in several comic books and movies.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar