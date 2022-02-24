×
Create
Notifications

The Batman's London premiere: Zoe Kravitz's cut-out dress looks like a Batman symbol and the internet can't keep calm

Zoe Kravitz at The Batman&#039;s London premiere (Image via hautecoutureglobal/Instagram)
Zoe Kravitz at The Batman's London premiere (Image via hautecoutureglobal/Instagram)
Gargi Harjai
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 24, 2022 10:37 PM IST
Feature

Zoe Kravitz attended the London premiere of The Batman on Wednesday, 23 February 2022, which was held at BFI IMAX, Waterloo. The 33-year-old actress served high-fashion style on the red carpet and left fans tongue-tied.

One fan tweeted her reaction to Zoe's The Batman premiere dress saying,

No one talk to me I just saw Zoe kravitz in her Batman premiere dress and I need time

The Big Little Lies alum wore a sultry black Saint Laurent gown which paid homage to her character Catwoman (Selina Kyle) in the latest Matt Reeves movie from DC and Warner Bros., The Batman.

More about Zoe Kravitz's London Premiere look

The Bat and the Cat takeover London at the UK Special Screening. 🇬🇧 🦇 https://t.co/IXTBZ4ldGd

Zoe Kravitz is capable of invoking a jaw-on-the-floor reaction every time she steps on the red carpet, and the star continued this tradition at the screening of The Batman. The star wore a black body fitted Yves Saint Laurent gown, which featured chest cutouts and a scalloped halter-top neckline. The floor-length gown featured cutouts in the under-bust area which simulated the iconic Batman symbol.

Kravitz accessorized the outfit with a pair of leather black peep-toed heels from Saint Laurent, black stud and pearl drop earrings, and two rings: black emerald and diamond. The High Fidelity star kept the rest of her look sleek by tying her short dark hair in a low bun and sweeping her fringe bangs on the front to the side.

Her over-all look was kept simple with neutral French pointy nails and a soft glam makeup look with nude lip and slight cat-eye liner. She also displayed a large collection of body-tattoos on her arms and back, while flaunting the Saint Laurent gown.

As a Yves Saint Laurent ambassador, the actress has often featured outfits from the French label's racks. From a YSL mesh dress at the 2021 Met Gala, to a trench coat photo-call in Paris for The Batman's promotion.

📍PARIS #TheBatman https://t.co/8u1U1C395R

On February 22, 2022, during a photo call session for the Batman promotion, the star wore another creation of the Saint Laurent label. Zoe wore a leather trench coat atop a black fishnet which was taken from the label's 2022 Resort collection. She paired the coat dress with Manolo Blahnik pumps in black patent leather and a pair of oval sunglasses by The Row.

Fans react to Zoe Kravitz's YSL gown at London's premiere

Fans enjoyed a Batman-inspired look by Zoe on the red carpet for the London premiere as they tweeted their reactions to the dress openly.

zoë kravitz being THE saint laurent muse and wearing it to the premiere of the batman https://t.co/PYEPuGUWEu
Zoe kravitz at the special screening of The Batman in #YSL https://t.co/sj0Ooj3rlb
.@ZoeKravitz left us speechless at last night's special screening of #Batman — You could almost say a cat's got our tongue. 😼(📸: Getty Images) https://t.co/EGihir5UPf
Zoë Kravitz attends the London premiere of The Batman wearing Saint Laurent https://t.co/cfZn0yoy22
She's one purrfect Catwoman! Zoe Kravitz exudes elegance in a figure-hugging black gown with daring cut-outs alongside Robert Pattinson at London premiere of The Batman Robert and Zoe pulled out all the stops shared a giggle on the red carpet for their red carpet appearance https://t.co/hlR1cHaVgy
Zoë Kravitz’s look at the Batman premiere 🙈🙈
Zoë Kravitz At A Special Screening Of The Batman In London, England.#TheBatman #Catwoman https://t.co/LKqdfynkHh
Zoe Kravitz at the Batman premiere is some level beyond scorching hot. Possibly the best Catwoman ever.
i can’t wait to see the batman, more specifically i can’t wait to see zoe kravitz in the batman
Also Read Article Continues below

Fans are excited to see Zoe alongside Robert Pattinson in the new Batman flick, which is coming to movie theaters on March 4, 2022.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी