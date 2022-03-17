Seth Rollins hilariously hits the stomp on a leprechaun on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show (VIDEO)

Despite being a frequently-featured superstar on RAW every week, Seth Rollins still doesn't have a match at WrestleMania 38. With WrestleMania being the year's biggest show, WWE makes sure it gets publicity on mainstream outlets. One such outlet is The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where Rollins appeared.

It's not often that WWE stars are on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, but when they are, it's usually big stars like Roman Reigns and John Cena. This time around, there was a change as Seth Rollins, who still doesn't have a match at WrestleMania, appeared on the latest episode.

In the clip below, Rollins appears on Fallon's show to deliver The Stomp on a leprechaun. It came ahead of the annual St Paddy's Day on March 17 (starting 2:05):

In the clip, Rollins uses a pot of gold to hit the leprechaun before comically executing The Stomp. The segment made an impact in the shortest time possible.

Seth Rollins could have something in place for WrestleMania

Seth Rollins' partner Kevin Owens secured his spot at WrestleMania as he will host The KO Show with Stone Cold Steve Austin as a special guest.

As for Rollins, there's still no clear path to WrestleMania 38. As of now, it seems like Cody Rhodes is the only realistic WrestleMania opponent for him. There've been rumors that Rollins vs. Rhodes is "internally listed" for WrestleMania, but there hasn't been any indication that the latter has officially signed with WWE.

It'll be interesting to see how it plays out. One positive development is that Rollins' WrestleMania position is now a storyline. Usually, that wouldn't be the case unless there's a genuine plan.

Edited by Abhinav Singh