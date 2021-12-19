What is Trevor Noah's net worth? Comedian reportedly suing NYC hospital and surgeon for botched procedure

South African comedian Trevor Noah has sued a New York City-based doctor and hospital for botching his 2020 surgery.

In November 2021, the 37-year-old host filed a lawsuit against orthopedic surgeon Dr. Riley J. Williams III and the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan, New York.

As per the court documents obtained by media outlet Page Six, Noah claimed that the doctor and staff were "careless in failing to treat and care for [him] in a careful and skillful manner."

Noah was a patient at the hospital from August 25, 2020 to December 17, 2020. The Born a Crime author underwent surgery on November 23, 2020.

The lawsuit also accused the hospital and staff of "failing to use approved methods in general use in care and treatment," as per the documents obtained by news organization PEOPLE.

The Coming 2 America actor also suffered "serious personal injuries" post his surgery, which allegedly left Trevor Noah "rendered sick, sore, lame, and disabled," as per official papers obtained by the outlet.

However, in response to Noah's lawsuit, a hospital representative has called Noah's claims "meritless."

What is Trevor Noah's net worth?

Trevor Noah got his start in 2014 as a contributing member of Comedy Central's The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. The biggest break of his career came when he was hired to replace Stewart as host of The Daily Show in 2015. While Stewart earned upwards of $25 million per year as a host, Noah's salary ranged from $5 to $8 million, as per news organization Cosmopolitan.

Things took a turn when Noah signed an extension of his contract with Comedy Central's parent organization Viacom in September 2017. In the contract, Noah reportedly charged $16 million per annum, which rounds up his current net worth to $100 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Furthermore, Noah's memoir Born a Crime, which was a best-seller (selling over 1 million copies) from 2016-2019, reportedly earned him money in seven figures.

As per media outlet The Hollywood Reporter, Trevor Noah has earned almost $14 million from his comedy tours.

Trevor Noah bought a $20 million Bel Air mansion in 2019 and flipped it two years later for $21.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He then purchased another Bel Air mansion for $27.5 million in 2021. Furthermore, he owns a $10 million apartment in New York. Overall, he has around $30 million in U.S. real estate, aside from high-end properties in South Africa.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee