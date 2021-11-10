"Pretty slippery answer" - Trevor Noah gives his take on Aaron Rodgers' COVID vaccine stance

The Aaron Rodgers saga is nearing the end of Week 2, and it most certainly (likely) comes as a relief for the Green Bay Packers' quarterback. As a quick recap, last week, Rodgers was ruled out of the Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs after he tested positive for COVID-19.

This was a shock to many because, back in August, when asked if he was vaccinated or not, Rodgers replied with, "Yeah, I've been immunized."

He then continued to speak of not judging teammates of his that were not vaccinated when, in actuality, he was speaking about himself, as well, that entire time, as he was not vaccinated.

Since that point, the uproar has been steadily increasing. We have seen Rodgers go on The Pat McAfee Show to defend his stance. However, the interview led to even more dissent among many whom Rodgers himself called friends.

Now host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, has also chimed in on the chaos surrounding Rodgers.

Trevor Noah gives take on Aaron Rodgers

On a recent airing of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, the host began speaking on vaccinations, which brought him to the topic of Aaron Rodgers. Noah has never been one to shy away from controversy as that is what being a talk show host is all about.

After replaying a clip of Rodgers back in August saying he was immunized, Noah had this to say about the incident:

"Yeah, yeah, I've been immunized. Not vaccinated, immunized. That was a pretty slippery answer looking back at it. This is like your girl asking if you're wearing a condom, and you put on a bike helmet and you're like, 'yeah, yeah, I'm wearing protection.'"

Needless to say, as a television host and comedian, Noah did his due dilgence for the masses (his viewers) and gave his take on the matter while applying a shot of humor to the situation.

This isn't the first time Noah has mentioned the topic of Aaron Rodgers' vaccination status with some humor. He put out a tweet last week about the issue.

The Daily Show @TheDailyShow Is Aaron Rodgers trying to prove that COVID is fake or that CTE is real? Is Aaron Rodgers trying to prove that COVID is fake or that CTE is real?

Will Rodgers return to the field in Week 10?

Rodgers was forced to stay away from the facility for 10 days and must test negative twice within a span of 24 hours to be cleared to play. The 10-day mandate ends on November 12, so he will be eligible to return on Saturday, November 13, the day before the Packers face the Seattle Seahawks.

If Rodgers clears COVID-19 protocols, you can expect to see him on the field against Russell Wilson in a game that would be the return of each quarterback. Wilson has missed the last few weeks with a severe finger injury.

Dugar, Michael-Shawn @MikeDugar



So we probably getting Russ and Rodgers in Green Bay in Week 10. Buckle up. FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX @JayGlazer says that the NFL has begun interviewing Packers personnel as to whether or not Aaron Rodgers violated COVID-19 protocols. .@JayGlazer says that the NFL has begun interviewing Packers personnel as to whether or not Aaron Rodgers violated COVID-19 protocols. https://t.co/uVjvD3kSkS “Aaron Rodgers will not be suspended.”So we probably getting Russ and Rodgers in Green Bay in Week 10. Buckle up. twitter.com/nflonfox/statu… “Aaron Rodgers will not be suspended.”So we probably getting Russ and Rodgers in Green Bay in Week 10. Buckle up. twitter.com/nflonfox/statu…

Edited by Windy Goodloe