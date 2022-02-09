"Lady Gaga was robbed": Twitter erupts over 2022 Oscar nominations for Best Actress

On Tuesday, February 8, the Academy Awards released the list of nominees for the 2022 Oscars, which did not include Lady Gaga. The Oscar-winning singer-songwriter played Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott's latest film, House of Gucci.

Gaga received much praise for her take on the role of convicted Italian socialite, Reggiani. This makes her snub from the Oscars surprising, as the pop star turned actress has already garnered great recognition for the role. She received Golden Globes, SAG, BAFTA, and AACTA nominations in the Best Female Lead Actress category for her role in House of Gucci.

Like the 35-year-old artist, her co-star Jared Leto also did not receive any nomination for his supporting role as Paolo Gucci. The film has been nominated for only one Oscar in the Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling category.

Fan reactions to Lady Gaga not being nominated for Best Lead Actress in 2022 Oscars

Numerous tweets claimed that Gaga should have been nominated for her role, with several film critics agreeing that the Academy snubbed the singer. Meanwhile, the lack of her nomination confused several netizens as Gaga has also been nominated for other prestigious film awards.

Scott Mantz @MovieMantz BIG SNUB!! NO LADY GAGA BEST ACTRESS NOM FOR HOUSE OF GUCCI!!! BIG SNUB!! NO LADY GAGA BEST ACTRESS NOM FOR HOUSE OF GUCCI!!!

Kyle Buchanan @kylebuchanan Kristen Stewart nominated over Lady Gaga... should be a fun day on the internet Kristen Stewart nominated over Lady Gaga... should be a fun day on the internet

Joey Nolfi @joeynolfi Me to the Oscars after they snubbed Lady Gaga Me to the Oscars after they snubbed Lady Gaga https://t.co/5nEgXhUuR1

jack @fkajack patrizia gucci truly did curse lady gaga patrizia gucci truly did curse lady gaga https://t.co/DW4SySebOk

My Name Is James @_JamesGtfo I’m still proud of Lady Gaga’s performance in House of Gucci and that she has achieved critical and commercial success with just her 2nd movie role. Getting 9/10 “Big 5” Best Actress nominations for your first 2 roles is nothing to be upset about, not a lot of people achieve this I’m still proud of Lady Gaga’s performance in House of Gucci and that she has achieved critical and commercial success with just her 2nd movie role. Getting 9/10 “Big 5” Best Actress nominations for your first 2 roles is nothing to be upset about, not a lot of people achieve this https://t.co/hlQYj1wQmA

ً @gagallure JUSTICE FOR LADY GAGA

JUSTICE FOR LADY GAGAhttps://t.co/EtAaR2D7Mc

My Name Is James @_JamesGtfo Lady Gaga was the only person to get all 4 precursor nominations but not the Oscar Lady Gaga was the only person to get all 4 precursor nominations but not the Oscar https://t.co/2rSamdSFfZ

A Lady Gaga fan, Twitter user @monzterstan, rightfully pointed out that the star's Oscar snub has been receiving more media attention than the nomination list. Her absence from the nominees' list also spawned numerous memes.

What did Lady Gaga say about her role as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci?

Gaga's connection with Reggiani has developed into a feud of sorts, with several subtle shades between the two. In March 2021, Patrizia Reggiani expressed her annoyance over Gaga not meeting her before the star began filming House of Gucci.

Meanwhile, A Star Is Born actress later told British Vogue in December last year that she approached the role with "the eye of a curious woman." Gaga added,

"...nobody was going to tell me who Patrizia Gucci was. Not even Patrizia Gucci."

Lady Gaga also revealed to British Vogue that she had been in character as Patrizia for a year and a half. The actress claimed that she spoke with an Italian accent, off the set, for almost nine months during the shoot.

In January, the Chromatica singer made a subtle sneering comment about Reggiani in her interview with W Magazine. She said,

"I was Patrizia. But I knew I had to say goodbye to her: Large swarms of flies kept following me around, and I truly began to believe that she had sent them. I was ready to let her go."

