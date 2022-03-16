5 most viewed Run BTS episodes

Run BTS is a comfort watch for fans. Watching BTS members try their hand at fashion design, building IKEA furniture, or adventure sports is always chaotic. From trying their hand at different professions, to testing their knowledge of BTS songs, the show showed us different sides of each member.

So when it was announced that Run BTS was going on an unstipulated hiatus, fans were reasonably upset. Here's a Twitter user who posted a fan-made video recapping the funniest moments in the series.

rhi⁷ @kooksrhi i miss run bts so much i miss run bts so much😭 https://t.co/qreUXjJ2Um

Looking back at Run BTS

While it is apparent that fans love the variety show, there are some episodes that are rewatched more often than others. Take a look at the most-watched Run BTS episodes so far.

5) Run BTS! 2017 - EP.31 (Variety Show of Memories 2)

As RUN BTS is trending what was your FIRST episode???!!? Mine was ep 31 back in 2017I was a BABY ARMY back then and i honesty didn't know was happening but I was cracking up!!! I sang TOMATO SONG for a month?.. still singing! As RUN BTS is trending what was your FIRST episode???!!? Mine was ep 31 back in 2017 💜 I was a BABY ARMY back then and i honesty didn't know was happening but I was cracking up!!! I sang TOMATO SONG for a month?.. still singing! 😂🍅 @BTS_twt #BTS #runbtshttps://t.co/DePHQssOil

With more than 18.3 million views, Episode 31 ranks at number 5 on this list. Second, in the 'Variety Show of Memories' episode block, this was hosted by MC SUGA.

The episode featured many iconic scenes, including the time Jungkook fell off his sleeping couch while napping before a game. But nothing can beat the addictive Tomato song in this episode.

It is no surprise, then, that this episode ranks highly; BTS singing a children's song about tomatoes will remain memorable.

4) Run BTS! 2019 - EP.63 (BTS School 1)

Ever wondered what BTS were like at school? This episode, which has over 18.4 million views, gives fans an idea. With hilarious introductions from all members, BTS School is truly timeless.

From trying to show off their musical skills (using bells) to electing Jungkook as the class president, viewers see different charms for each member.

3) Run BTS! 2019 - EP.84 (Summer Outing 2)

❀⁷ @unotaehyung run bts ep 84 but its just them falling: run bts ep 84 but its just them falling: https://t.co/W8xRGjaWDh

When you mix BTS and water sports, you get 19.3 million views, memes, and non-stop laughter. All the members were hilarious; V slipped several times, RM ran in the air, and J-Hope smiled through his fear of heights. Jin became a starfish, SUGA waddled, Jimin was his usual cute self, and Jungkook was surprised off-camera.

But the true MVPs of the episode were the editors, who added classical music and amusing captions which added to the experience.

2) Run BTS! 2019 - EP.85 (Summer Outing 3)

cla @93mygx ‍🩹 run bts ep 83-85 have a speacial place in my heart.‍🩹 run bts ep 83-85 have a speacial place in my heart. ❤️‍🩹 https://t.co/LryAd8WTJA

The 19.6 million views on this episode prove that fans love watching BTS laugh together. The first half of this episode features an entertaining Jungkook vs the Hyungs (minus J-Hope) competition.

The best-natured conclusion to this was 'all members are winners'. The second half of this episode includes a gift exchange (Secret Santa style), which has some ridiculous, some useful, and some touching presents.

The episode also showcases BTS Korean Barbeque Mukbang, featuring Jimin, V, and Jungkook attempting a bottle cap challenge.

1) Run BTS! 2019 - EP.70 (BTS in Toronto 2)

Fans have watched the most-watched episode more than 19.7 million times. BTS played many random games throughout the episode, some of which were planned by the production team.

Others were for fun - Jungkook lost and had to buy clothes for everyone. Another game forced the rap-line (RM, SUGA, and J-Hope) to sleep in a room with one double bed. The vocal line (Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook) ended up having to share a room with two single beds.

The episode ended with the promise of BTS getting more competitive (with the staff-organised games), and someone having to enter a cold lake as punishment.

m⁷ 😴 | #ThankYouBTS 💜 @jinniemariodoll



Run BTS! ep 70. When Tae thought it was only he and Jimin in the room, but then he saw Seokjin behind the door quietly hugging RJ.



#31일_석진이_챌린지

#31DAYS_JIN_CHALLENGE

@BTS_twt Day 13 - Best moment Seokjin and RJ had togetherRun BTS! ep 70. When Tae thought it was only he and Jimin in the room, but then he saw Seokjin behind the door quietly hugging RJ. Day 13 - Best moment Seokjin and RJ had togetherRun BTS! ep 70. When Tae thought it was only he and Jimin in the room, but then he saw Seokjin behind the door quietly hugging RJ. 😂#31일_석진이_챌린지#31DAYS_JIN_CHALLENGE@BTS_twt https://t.co/6rzTAzlNj1

The show has evolved from a means to promote BTS into a space where they can be themselves. This is why it is often considered comforting to watch. No matter what happens elsewhere, atleast BTS is there for the fans.

