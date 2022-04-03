2022 Grammy Awards: Full list of nominees revealed

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will be a musical night when Hollywood’s renowned celebrities, musicians and singers will all come under one roof to perform. The event will be broadcast live on CBS on April 3, 2022.
The Grammy Awards, hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for the first time. The show will see performances by Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, BTS, John Legend, Nas and Carrie Underwood, among many others.
Here is the full list of 2022 Grammy Awards nominees
Record of the Year for Grammy Awards:
- I Still Have Faith in You, Abba
- Freedom, Jon Batiste
- I Get a Kick Out of You, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
- Peaches, Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
- Right on Time, Brandi Carlile
- Kiss Me More, Doja Cat Featuring SZA
- Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X
- Drivers License, Olivia Rodrigo
- Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic
Album of the Year for Grammy Awards:
- We Are, Jon Batiste
- Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
- Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Biebe
- Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat
- Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
- Back of My Mind, H.E.R.
- Montero, Lil Nas X
- Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
- Evermore, Taylor Swift
- Donda, Kanye West
Song of the Year for Grammy Awards:
- Bad Habits, Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid and Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)
- A Beautiful Noise, Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori Mckenna, Linda Perry and Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile)
- Drivers License, Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
- Fight for You, Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
- Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
- Kiss Me More, Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell Ii Solána Rowe and David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat featuring SZA)
- Leave the Door Open, Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill and Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)
- Peaches, Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha Fury King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman and Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon)
- Right on Time, Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
Best New Artist for Grammy Awards:
- Arooj Aftab
- Jimmie Allen
- Baby Keem
- Finneas
- Glass Animals
- Japanese Breakfast
- The Kid Laroi
- Arlo Parks
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Saweetie
Best Pop Solo Performance for Grammy Awards:
- Anyone, Justin Bieber
- Right on Time, Brandi Carlile
- Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
- Positions, Ariana Grande
- Drivers License, Olivia Rodrigo
- Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- I Get a Kick Out of You, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
- Lonely, Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
- Butter, BTS
- Higher Power, Coldplay
- Kiss Me More, Doja Cat featuring SZA
- Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
- 'Til We Meet Again (Live), Norah Jones
- A Tori Kelly Christmas, Tori Kelly
- Ledisi Sings Nina, Ledisi
- That’s Life, Willie Nelson
- A Holly Dolly Christmas, Dolly Parton
Best Pop Vocal Album:
- Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber
- Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat
- Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
- Positions, Ariana Grande
- Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
- Best Rock Performance
- Shot in the Dark, AC/DC
- Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A), Black Pumas
- Nothing Compares 2 U, Chris Cornell
- Ohms, Deftones
- Making a Fire, Foo Fighters
Best Rock Album for Grammy Awards:
- Power Up, AC/DC
- Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A, Black Pumas
- No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1, Chris Cornell
- Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters
- McCartney III, Paul McCartney
Best Rock Song for Grammy Awards:
- All My Favorite Songs, Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson and Ilsey Juber, Songwriters (Weezer)
- The Bandit, Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill and Nathan Followill, Songwriters (Kings of Leon)
- Distance, Wolfgang Van Halen, Songwriter (Mammoth Wvh)
- Find My Way, Paul McCartney, Songwriter (Paul McCartney)
- Waiting on a War, Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear, Songwriters (Foo Fighters)
Best Dance Recording for Grammy Awards:
- Hero, Afrojack & David Guetta
- Loom, Oalufur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo
- Before, James Blake
- Heartbreak, Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
- You Can Do It, Caribou
- Alive, Rufus Du Sol
- The Business, Tiesto
Best Dance/Electronic Album for Grammy Awards:
- Subconsciously, Black Coffee
- Fallen Embers, Illenium
- Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded), Major Lazer
- Shockwave, Marshmello
- Free Love, Sylvan Esso
- Judgment, Ten City
Best Rap Album for Grammy Awards:
- The Off-Season, J. Cole
- Certified Lover Boy, Drake
- King’s Disease II, Nas
- Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, the Creator
- Donda, Kanye West
Best Rap Song for Grammy Awards:
- Bath Salts, Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones and Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX featuring Jay-Z and Nas)
- Best Friend, Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas and Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie featuring Doja Cat)
- Family Ties, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour and Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar)
- Jail, Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West and Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Jay-Z)
- My Life, Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph and Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray)
Best Country/Duo/Group Performance for Grammy Awards:
- If I Didn’t Love You, Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
- Younger Me, Brothers Osborne
- Glad You Exist, Dan + Shay
- Chasing After You, Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris
- Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home), Elle King and Miranda Lambert
Best Song Written for Visual Media:
- Agatha All Along [From Wandavision: Episode 7], Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall and Gerald White)
- All Eyes On Me [From Inside], Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)
- All I Know So Far [From Pink: All I Know So Far], Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, songwriters (Pink)
- Fight For You [From Judas and the Black Messiah], Dernst Emile Ii, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
- Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) [From Respect], Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson and Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)
- Speak Now [From One Night in Miami…], Sam Ashworth and Leslie Odom, Jr., Songwriters (Leslie Odom, Jr.)
Best Music Video for Grammy Awards:
- Shot in the Dark, (AC/DC); David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer.
- Freedom, (Jon Batiste); Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer.
- I Get a Kick Out of You, (Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga); Jennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell and Jennifer Lebeau, video producers.
- Peaches, (Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon); Collin Tilley, video director.
- Happier Than Ever, (Billie Eilish); Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson and David Moore, video producers.
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name), (Lil Nas X); Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina and Saul Levitz, video producers.
- Good 4 U, (Olivia Rodrigo); Petra Collins, video director; Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez and Tiffany Suh, video producers.
Best Metal Performance for Grammy Awards:
- Genesis, Deftones
- The Alien, Dream Theater
- Amazonia, Gojira
- Pushing the Tides, Mastodon
- The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition), Rob Zombie
Best Melodic Rap Performance for Grammy Awards:
- Pride. Is. The. Devil, J. Cole ft. Lil Baby
- Need To Know, Doja Cat
- Industry Baby, Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow
- Wusyaname, Tyler, The Creator ft. YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Ty Dollar $ign
- Hurricane, Kanye West ft. The Weeknd & Lil Baby
Best Alternative Music Album for Grammy Awards:
- Shore, Fleet Foxes
- If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey
- Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast
- Collapsed in Sunbeams, Arlo Parks
- Daddy’s Home, St. Vincent
Best R&B Performance for Grammy Awards:
- Lost You, Snoh Aalegra
- Peaches, Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
- Damage, H.E.R.
- Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic
- Pick Up Your Feelings, Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance for Grammy Awards:
- I Need You, Jon Batiste
- Bring It on Home to Me, BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton and Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal
- Born Again, Leon Bridges featuring Robert Glasper
- Fight for You, H.E.R.
- How Much Can a Heart Take, Lucky Daye featuring Yebba
Best Progressive R&B Album for Grammy Awards:
- New Light, Eric Bellinger
- Something to Say, Cory Henry
- Mood Valiant, Hiatus Kaiyote
- Table for Two, Lucky Daye
- Dinner Party: Dessert, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder and Kamasi Washington
- Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, Masego
Best R&B Song for Grammy Awards:
- Damage, Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
- Good Days, Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe and Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)
- Heartbreak Anniversary, Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas and Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)
- Leave the Door Open, Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
- Pick Up Your Feelings, Denisia Blue June Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany Chi Coney, Michael Holmes and Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)
Best R&B Album for Grammy Awards:
- Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies, Snoh Aalegra
- We Are, Jon Batiste
- Gold-Diggers Sound, Leon Bridges
- Back of My Mind, H.E.R.
- Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for Grammy Awards:
- Double Dealin, Randy Brecker And Eric Marienthal
- The Garden, Rachel Eckroth
- Tree Falls, Taylor Eigsti
- At Blue Note Tokyo, Steve Gadd Band
- Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2, Mark Lettieri
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album for Grammy Awards:
- Vértigo, Pablo Alborán
- Mis Amores, Paula Arenas
- Hecho a la Antigua, Ricardo Arjona
- Mis Manos, Camilo
- Mendó, Alex Cuba
- Revelación, Selena Gomez
Best New Age Album for Grammy Awards:
- Brothers, Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster and Tom Eaton
- Divine Tides, Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej
- Pangaea, Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone
- Night + Day, Opium Moon
- Pieces of Forever, Laura Sullivan
Best Jazz Vocal Album for Grammy Awards:
- Generations, The Baylor Project
- Superblue, Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter
- Time Traveler, Nnenna Freelon
- Flor, Gretchen Parlato
- Songwrights Apothecary Lab, Esperanza Spalding
Best Jazz Instrumental Album for Grammy Awards:
- Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired by Soul, Jon Batiste
- Absence, Terence Blanchard featuring the E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet
- Skyline, Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba
- Akoustic Band Live, Chick Corea, John Patitucci and Dave Weckl
- Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV), Pat Metheny
Best Latin Jazz Album for Grammy Awards:
- Mirror Mirror, Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés
- The South Bronx Story, Carlos Henriquez
- Virtual Birdland, Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
- Transparency, Dafnis Prieto Sextet
- El Arte Del Bolero, Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo
Best Gospel Performance/Song for Grammy Awards:
- Voice of God, Dante Bowe featuring Steffany Gretzinger and Chandler Moore; Dante Bowe, Tywan Mack, Jeff Schneeweis and Mitch Wong, songwriters
- Joyful, Dante Bowe; Dante Bowe and Ben Schofield, songwriters
- Help, Anthony Brown & Group Therapy; Anthony Brown and Darryl Woodson, songwriters
- Never Lost, CeCe Winans
- Wait on You, Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Tiffany Hudson, Brandon Lake and Chandler Moore, songwriters
- Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
- We Win, Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn and Justin Smith, songwriters
- Hold Us Together (Hope Mix), H.E.R. and Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile and H.E.R., songwriters
- Man of Your Word, Chandler Moore and KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess and Chandler Moore, songwriters
- Believe For It, CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans and Mitch Wong, songwriters
- Jireh, Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music featuring Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine, songwriters
Best Gospel Album for Grammy Awards:
- Changing Your Story, Jekalyn Carr
- Royalty: Live at the Ryman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition, Maverick City Music
- Jonny X Mali: Live in LA, Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music
- Believe for It, CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for Grammy Awards:
- No Stranger, Natalie Grant
- Feels Like Home Vol. 2, Israel and New Breed
- The Blessing (Live), Kari Jobe
- Citizen of Heaven (Live), Tauren Wells
- Old Church Basement, Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music
Best Roots Gospel Album for Grammy Awards:
- Alone With My Faith, Harry Connick, Jr.
- That’s Gospel, Brother, Gaither Vocal Band
- Keeping On, Ernie Haase and Signature Sound
- Songs For the Times, The Isaacs
- My Savior, Carrie Underwood
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album for Grammy Awards:
- Deja, Bomba Estéreo
- Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition), Diamante Eléctrico
- Origen, Juanes
- Calambre, Nathy Peluso
- El Madrileño, C. Tangana
- Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia, Zoé
Best Regional Mexican Music Album for Grammy Awards:
- Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2, Aida Cuevas
- A Mis 80’s, Vicente Fernández
- Seis, Mon Laferte
- Un Canto por México, Vol. II, Natalia Lafourcade
- Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe), Christian Nodal
Best Tropical Latin Album:
- Salswing!, Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
- En Cuarentena, El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico
- Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso, Aymée Nuviola
- Colegas, Gilberto Santa Rosa
- Live in Peru, Tony Succar
Best American Roots Performance for Grammy Awards:
- Cry, Jon Batiste
- Love and Regret, Billy Strings
- I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free, The Blind Boys of Alabama and Béla Fleck
- Same Devil, Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile
- Nightflyer, Allison Russell
Best American Roots Song for Grammy Awards:
- Avalon, Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson and Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi)
- Call Me a Fool, Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June featuring Carla Thomas)
- Cry, Jon Batiste and Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
- Diamond Studded Shoes, Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan and Yola, songwriters (Yola)
- Nightflyer, Jeremy Lindsay and Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)
Best Americana Album for Grammy Awards:
- Downhill From Everywhere, Jackson Browne
- Leftover Feelings, John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band
- Native Sons, Los Lobos
- Outside Child, Allison Russell
- Stand For Myself, Yola
Best Bluegrass Album for Grammy Awards:
- Renewal, Billy Strings
- My Bluegrass Heart, Béla Fleck
- A Tribute To Bill Monroe, The Infamous Stringdusters
- Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions), Sturgill Simpson
- Music Is What I See, Rhonda Vincent
Best Traditional Blues Album for Grammy Awards:
- 100 Years of Blues, Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite
- Traveler’s Blues, Blues Traveler
- I Be Trying, Cedric Burnside
- Be Ready When I Call You, Guy Davis
- Take Me Back, Kim Wilson
Best Contemporary Blues Album for Grammy Awards:
- Delta Kream, The Black Keys featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown
- Royal Tea, Joe Bonamassa
- Uncivil War, Shemekia Copeland
- Fire It Up, Steve Cropper
- 662, Christone Kingfish Ingram
Best Folk Album for Grammy Awards:
- One Night Lonely [Live], Mary Chapin Carpenter
- Long Violent History, Tyler Childers
- Wednesday (Extended Edition), Madison Cunningham
- They’re Calling Me Home, Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
- Blue Heron Suite, Sarah Jarosz
Best Regional Roots Music Album for Grammy Awards:
- Live in New Orleans!, Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul
- Bloodstains & Teardrops, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux
- My People, Cha Wa
- Corey Ledet Zydeco, Corey Ledet Zydeco
- Kau Ka Pe’a, Kalani Pe’a
Best Reggae Album for Grammy Awards:
- Pamoja, Etana
- Positive Vibration, Gramps Morgan
- Live N Livin, Sean Paul
- Royal, Jesse Royal
- Beauty in the Silence, Soja
- 10, Spice
Best Global Music Album for Grammy Awards:
- Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1, Rocky Dawuni
- East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho and Friends Live in Concert, Daniel Ho and Friends
- Mother Nature, Angelique Kidjo
- Legacy +, Femi Kuti and Made Kuti
- Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition, Wizkid
- Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
- Jack Antonoff
- Rogét Chahayed
- Mike Elizondo
- Hit-Boy
- Ricky Reed
Best Children’s Music Album:
- Actívate, 123 Andrés
- All One Tribe, 1 Tribe Collective
- Black to the Future, Pierce Freelon
- A Colorful World, Falu
- Crayon Kids, Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band
Best Spoken Word Album:
- Aftermath, Levar Burton
- Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis, Don Cheadle
- Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago, J. Ivy
- 8:46, Dave Chappelle and Amir Sulaiman
- A Promised Land, Barack Obama
Best Comedy Album for Grammy Awards:
- The Comedy Vaccine, Lavell Crawford
- Evolution, Chelsea Handler
- Sincerely Louis C.K., Louis C.K.
- Thanks For Risking Your Life, Lewis Black
- The Greatest Average American, Nate Bargatze
- Zero ___ Given, Kevin Hart
Best Musical Theater Album for Grammy Awards:
- Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Lloyd Webber and Greg Wells, producers; Andrew Lloyd Webber and David Zippel, composers/lyricists (Original Album Cast)
- Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers, Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman and Steven Sater, Producers; Burt Bacharach, composer; Steven Sater, lyricist (World Premiere Cast)
- Girl From The North Country, Simon Hale, Conor Mcpherson and Dean Sharenow, Producers (Bob Dylan, composer and lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
- Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording), Cameron Mackintosh, Lee Mccutcheon and Stephenmetcalfe, producers (Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer; Alain Boublil, John Caird, Herbert Kretzmer, Jean-Marc Natel and Trevor Nunn, lyricists) (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company)
- Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots, Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri and Stephen Schwartz, producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer and lyricist) (World Premiere Cast)
- The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media for Grammy Awards:
- Cruella, (Various Artists)
- Dear Evan Hansen, (Various Artists)
- In The Heights, (Various Artists)
- One Night In Miami…, (Various Artists)
- Respect, Jennifer Hudson
- Schmigadoon! Episode 1, (Various Artists)
- The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Andra Day
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for Grammy Awards:
- Bridgerton, Kris Bowers, composer
- Dune, Hans Zimmer, composer
- The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16), Ludwig Göransson, composer
- The Queen’s Gambit, Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer
- Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, composers
Best Music Film for Grammy Awards:
- Inside, (Bo Burnham); Bo Burnham, video director; Josh Senior, video producer.
- David Byrne’s American Utopia, (David Byrne); Spike Lee, video director; David Byrne and Spike Lee, video producers.
- Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, (Billie Eilish); Patrick Osborne and Robert Rodriguez, video directors.
- Music, Money, Madness … Jimi Hendrix in Maui, (Jimi Hendrix); John McDermott, video director; Janie Hendrix, John McDermott and George Scott, video producers.
- Summer of Soul, (Various Artists); Ahmir Questlove Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent and Joseph Patel, video producers.
The 2022 Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS from 8.00 pm to 11.30 pm ET. The event can also be viewed on Paramount Plus, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T's DirectTV Stream and Fubo TV.