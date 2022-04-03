2022 Grammy Awards: Full list of nominees revealed

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will be a musical night when Hollywood’s renowned celebrities, musicians and singers will all come under one roof to perform. The event will be broadcast live on CBS on April 3, 2022.

The Grammy Awards, hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for the first time. The show will see performances by Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, BTS, John Legend, Nas and Carrie Underwood, among many others.

Here is the full list of 2022 Grammy Awards nominees

Record of the Year for Grammy Awards:

I Still Have Faith in You, Abba

Freedom, Jon Batiste

I Get a Kick Out of You, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Peaches, Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

Right on Time, Brandi Carlile

Kiss Me More, Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X

Drivers License, Olivia Rodrigo

Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic

Album of the Year for Grammy Awards:

We Are, Jon Batiste

Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Biebe

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Back of My Mind, H.E.R.

Montero, Lil Nas X

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore, Taylor Swift

Donda, Kanye West

Song of the Year for Grammy Awards:

Bad Habits, Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid and Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

A Beautiful Noise, Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori Mckenna, Linda Perry and Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile)

Drivers License, Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

Fight for You, Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Kiss Me More, Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell Ii Solána Rowe and David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat featuring SZA)

Leave the Door Open, Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill and Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

Peaches, Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha Fury King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman and Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon)

Right on Time, Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best New Artist for Grammy Awards:

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance for Grammy Awards:

Anyone, Justin Bieber

Right on Time, Brandi Carlile

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Positions, Ariana Grande

Drivers License, Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

I Get a Kick Out of You, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Lonely, Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

Butter, BTS

Higher Power, Coldplay

Kiss Me More, Doja Cat featuring SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

'Til We Meet Again (Live), Norah Jones

A Tori Kelly Christmas, Tori Kelly

Ledisi Sings Nina, Ledisi

That’s Life, Willie Nelson

A Holly Dolly Christmas, Dolly Parton

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Positions, Ariana Grande

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Best Rock Performance

Shot in the Dark, AC/DC

Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A), Black Pumas

Nothing Compares 2 U, Chris Cornell

Ohms, Deftones

Making a Fire, Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album for Grammy Awards:

Power Up, AC/DC

Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A, Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1, Chris Cornell

Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters

McCartney III, Paul McCartney

Best Rock Song for Grammy Awards:

All My Favorite Songs, Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson and Ilsey Juber, Songwriters (Weezer)

The Bandit, Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill and Nathan Followill, Songwriters (Kings of Leon)

Distance, Wolfgang Van Halen, Songwriter (Mammoth Wvh)

Find My Way, Paul McCartney, Songwriter (Paul McCartney)

Waiting on a War, Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear, Songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Dance Recording for Grammy Awards:

Hero, Afrojack & David Guetta

Loom, Oalufur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

Before, James Blake

Heartbreak, Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

You Can Do It, Caribou

Alive, Rufus Du Sol

The Business, Tiesto

Best Dance/Electronic Album for Grammy Awards:

Subconsciously, Black Coffee

Fallen Embers, Illenium

Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded), Major Lazer

Shockwave, Marshmello

Free Love, Sylvan Esso

Judgment, Ten City

Best Rap Album for Grammy Awards:

The Off-Season, J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

King’s Disease II, Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, the Creator

Donda, Kanye West

Best Rap Song for Grammy Awards:

Bath Salts, Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones and Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX featuring Jay-Z and Nas)

Best Friend, Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas and Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie featuring Doja Cat)

Family Ties, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour and Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar)

Jail, Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West and Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Jay-Z)

My Life, Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph and Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray)

Best Country/Duo/Group Performance for Grammy Awards:

If I Didn’t Love You, Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Younger Me, Brothers Osborne

Glad You Exist, Dan + Shay

Chasing After You, Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris

Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home), Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Best Song Written for Visual Media:

Agatha All Along [From Wandavision: Episode 7], Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall and Gerald White)

All Eyes On Me [From Inside], Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)

All I Know So Far [From Pink: All I Know So Far], Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, songwriters (Pink)

Fight For You [From Judas and the Black Messiah], Dernst Emile Ii, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) [From Respect], Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson and Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)

Speak Now [From One Night in Miami…], Sam Ashworth and Leslie Odom, Jr., Songwriters (Leslie Odom, Jr.)

Best Music Video for Grammy Awards:

Shot in the Dark, (AC/DC); David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer.

Freedom, (Jon Batiste); Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer.

I Get a Kick Out of You, (Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga); Jennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell and Jennifer Lebeau, video producers.

Peaches, (Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon); Collin Tilley, video director.

Happier Than Ever, (Billie Eilish); Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson and David Moore, video producers.

Montero (Call Me By Your Name), (Lil Nas X); Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina and Saul Levitz, video producers.

Good 4 U, (Olivia Rodrigo); Petra Collins, video director; Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez and Tiffany Suh, video producers.

Best Metal Performance for Grammy Awards:

Genesis, Deftones

The Alien, Dream Theater

Amazonia, Gojira

Pushing the Tides, Mastodon

The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition), Rob Zombie

Best Melodic Rap Performance for Grammy Awards:

Pride. Is. The. Devil, J. Cole ft. Lil Baby

Need To Know, Doja Cat

Industry Baby, Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow

Wusyaname, Tyler, The Creator ft. YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Ty Dollar $ign

Hurricane, Kanye West ft. The Weeknd & Lil Baby

Best Alternative Music Album for Grammy Awards:

Shore, Fleet Foxes

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey

Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed in Sunbeams, Arlo Parks

Daddy’s Home, St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance for Grammy Awards:

Lost You, Snoh Aalegra

Peaches, Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

Damage, H.E.R.

Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic

Pick Up Your Feelings, Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance for Grammy Awards:

I Need You, Jon Batiste

Bring It on Home to Me, BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton and Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal

Born Again, Leon Bridges featuring Robert Glasper

Fight for You, H.E.R.

How Much Can a Heart Take, Lucky Daye featuring Yebba

Best Progressive R&B Album for Grammy Awards:

New Light, Eric Bellinger

Something to Say, Cory Henry

Mood Valiant, Hiatus Kaiyote

Table for Two, Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder and Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, Masego

Best R&B Song for Grammy Awards:

Damage, Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Good Days, Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe and Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)

Heartbreak Anniversary, Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas and Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)

Leave the Door Open, Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Pick Up Your Feelings, Denisia Blue June Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany Chi Coney, Michael Holmes and Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

Best R&B Album for Grammy Awards:

Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies, Snoh Aalegra

We Are, Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound, Leon Bridges

Back of My Mind, H.E.R.

Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for Grammy Awards:

Double Dealin, Randy Brecker And Eric Marienthal

The Garden, Rachel Eckroth

Tree Falls, Taylor Eigsti

At Blue Note Tokyo, Steve Gadd Band

Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2, Mark Lettieri

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album for Grammy Awards:

Vértigo, Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores, Paula Arenas

Hecho a la Antigua, Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos, Camilo

Mendó, Alex Cuba

Revelación, Selena Gomez

Best New Age Album for Grammy Awards:

Brothers, Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster and Tom Eaton

Divine Tides, Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej

Pangaea, Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone

Night + Day, Opium Moon

Pieces of Forever, Laura Sullivan

Best Jazz Vocal Album for Grammy Awards:

Generations, The Baylor Project

Superblue, Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter

Time Traveler, Nnenna Freelon

Flor, Gretchen Parlato

Songwrights Apothecary Lab, Esperanza Spalding

Best Jazz Instrumental Album for Grammy Awards:

Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired by Soul, Jon Batiste

Absence, Terence Blanchard featuring the E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet

Skyline, Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Akoustic Band Live, Chick Corea, John Patitucci and Dave Weckl

Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV), Pat Metheny

Best Latin Jazz Album for Grammy Awards:

Mirror Mirror, Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

The South Bronx Story, Carlos Henriquez

Virtual Birdland, Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Transparency, Dafnis Prieto Sextet

El Arte Del Bolero, Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo

Best Gospel Performance/Song for Grammy Awards:

Voice of God, Dante Bowe featuring Steffany Gretzinger and Chandler Moore; Dante Bowe, Tywan Mack, Jeff Schneeweis and Mitch Wong, songwriters

Joyful, Dante Bowe; Dante Bowe and Ben Schofield, songwriters

Help, Anthony Brown & Group Therapy; Anthony Brown and Darryl Woodson, songwriters

Never Lost, CeCe Winans

Wait on You, Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Tiffany Hudson, Brandon Lake and Chandler Moore, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

We Win, Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn and Justin Smith, songwriters

Hold Us Together (Hope Mix), H.E.R. and Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile and H.E.R., songwriters

Man of Your Word, Chandler Moore and KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess and Chandler Moore, songwriters

Believe For It, CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans and Mitch Wong, songwriters

Jireh, Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music featuring Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine, songwriters

Best Gospel Album for Grammy Awards:

Changing Your Story, Jekalyn Carr

Royalty: Live at the Ryman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition, Maverick City Music

Jonny X Mali: Live in LA, Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music

Believe for It, CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for Grammy Awards:

No Stranger, Natalie Grant

Feels Like Home Vol. 2, Israel and New Breed

The Blessing (Live), Kari Jobe

Citizen of Heaven (Live), Tauren Wells

Old Church Basement, Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music

Best Roots Gospel Album for Grammy Awards:

Alone With My Faith, Harry Connick, Jr.

That’s Gospel, Brother, Gaither Vocal Band

Keeping On, Ernie Haase and Signature Sound

Songs For the Times, The Isaacs

My Savior, Carrie Underwood

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album for Grammy Awards:

Deja, Bomba Estéreo

Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition), Diamante Eléctrico

Origen, Juanes

Calambre, Nathy Peluso

El Madrileño, C. Tangana

Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia, Zoé

Best Regional Mexican Music Album for Grammy Awards:

Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2, Aida Cuevas

A Mis 80’s, Vicente Fernández

Seis, Mon Laferte

Un Canto por México, Vol. II, Natalia Lafourcade

Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe), Christian Nodal

Best Tropical Latin Album:

Salswing!, Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

En Cuarentena, El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico

Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso, Aymée Nuviola

Colegas, Gilberto Santa Rosa

Live in Peru, Tony Succar

Best American Roots Performance for Grammy Awards:

Cry, Jon Batiste

Love and Regret, Billy Strings

I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free, The Blind Boys of Alabama and Béla Fleck

Same Devil, Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile

Nightflyer, Allison Russell

Best American Roots Song for Grammy Awards:

Avalon, Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson and Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi)

Call Me a Fool, Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June featuring Carla Thomas)

Cry, Jon Batiste and Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

Diamond Studded Shoes, Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan and Yola, songwriters (Yola)

Nightflyer, Jeremy Lindsay and Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)

Best Americana Album for Grammy Awards:

Downhill From Everywhere, Jackson Browne

Leftover Feelings, John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band

Native Sons, Los Lobos

Outside Child, Allison Russell

Stand For Myself, Yola

Best Bluegrass Album for Grammy Awards:

Renewal, Billy Strings

My Bluegrass Heart, Béla Fleck

A Tribute To Bill Monroe, The Infamous Stringdusters

Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions), Sturgill Simpson

Music Is What I See, Rhonda Vincent

Best Traditional Blues Album for Grammy Awards:

100 Years of Blues, Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite

Traveler’s Blues, Blues Traveler

I Be Trying, Cedric Burnside

Be Ready When I Call You, Guy Davis

Take Me Back, Kim Wilson

Best Contemporary Blues Album for Grammy Awards:

Delta Kream, The Black Keys featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown

Royal Tea, Joe Bonamassa

Uncivil War, Shemekia Copeland

Fire It Up, Steve Cropper

662, Christone Kingfish Ingram

Best Folk Album for Grammy Awards:

One Night Lonely [Live], Mary Chapin Carpenter

Long Violent History, Tyler Childers

Wednesday (Extended Edition), Madison Cunningham

They’re Calling Me Home, Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

Blue Heron Suite, Sarah Jarosz

Best Regional Roots Music Album for Grammy Awards:

Live in New Orleans!, Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul

Bloodstains & Teardrops, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux

My People, Cha Wa

Corey Ledet Zydeco, Corey Ledet Zydeco

Kau Ka Pe’a, Kalani Pe’a

Best Reggae Album for Grammy Awards:

Pamoja, Etana

Positive Vibration, Gramps Morgan

Live N Livin, Sean Paul

Royal, Jesse Royal

Beauty in the Silence, Soja

10, Spice

Best Global Music Album for Grammy Awards:

Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1, Rocky Dawuni

East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho and Friends Live in Concert, Daniel Ho and Friends

Mother Nature, Angelique Kidjo

Legacy +, Femi Kuti and Made Kuti

Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition, Wizkid

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Best Children’s Music Album:

Actívate, 123 Andrés

All One Tribe, 1 Tribe Collective

Black to the Future, Pierce Freelon

A Colorful World, Falu

Crayon Kids, Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band

Best Spoken Word Album:

Aftermath, Levar Burton

Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis, Don Cheadle

Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago, J. Ivy

8:46, Dave Chappelle and Amir Sulaiman

A Promised Land, Barack Obama

Best Comedy Album for Grammy Awards:

The Comedy Vaccine, Lavell Crawford

Evolution, Chelsea Handler

Sincerely Louis C.K., Louis C.K.

Thanks For Risking Your Life, Lewis Black

The Greatest Average American, Nate Bargatze

Zero ___ Given, Kevin Hart

Best Musical Theater Album for Grammy Awards:

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Lloyd Webber and Greg Wells, producers; Andrew Lloyd Webber and David Zippel, composers/lyricists (Original Album Cast)

Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers, Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman and Steven Sater, Producers; Burt Bacharach, composer; Steven Sater, lyricist (World Premiere Cast)

Girl From The North Country, Simon Hale, Conor Mcpherson and Dean Sharenow, Producers (Bob Dylan, composer and lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording), Cameron Mackintosh, Lee Mccutcheon and Stephenmetcalfe, producers (Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer; Alain Boublil, John Caird, Herbert Kretzmer, Jean-Marc Natel and Trevor Nunn, lyricists) (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company)

Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots, Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri and Stephen Schwartz, producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer and lyricist) (World Premiere Cast)

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media for Grammy Awards:

Cruella, (Various Artists)

Dear Evan Hansen, (Various Artists)

In The Heights, (Various Artists)

One Night In Miami…, (Various Artists)

Respect, Jennifer Hudson

Schmigadoon! Episode 1, (Various Artists)

The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Andra Day

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for Grammy Awards:

Bridgerton, Kris Bowers, composer

Dune, Hans Zimmer, composer

The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16), Ludwig Göransson, composer

The Queen’s Gambit, Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer

Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, composers

Best Music Film for Grammy Awards:

Inside, (Bo Burnham); Bo Burnham, video director; Josh Senior, video producer.

David Byrne’s American Utopia, (David Byrne); Spike Lee, video director; David Byrne and Spike Lee, video producers.

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, (Billie Eilish); Patrick Osborne and Robert Rodriguez, video directors.

Music, Money, Madness … Jimi Hendrix in Maui, (Jimi Hendrix); John McDermott, video director; Janie Hendrix, John McDermott and George Scott, video producers.

Summer of Soul, (Various Artists); Ahmir Questlove Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent and Joseph Patel, video producers.

The 2022 Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS from 8.00 pm to 11.30 pm ET. The event can also be viewed on Paramount Plus, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T's DirectTV Stream and Fubo TV.

